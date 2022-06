I am writing in response to Stephen Brown’s outrageous May 24 letter to the editor. (“Is Underhill Farms Hiring Politicians Above Board?”) Claims of special favors from the town to the developer are so clearly untrue. The Yorktown Town Board spent a year-and-a-half taking a good, hard look at the proposal. If Unicorn Contracting, the owner of the former Soundview property where Underhill Farm is proposed, was so influential with the town, this process would not have taken nearly as long. And it’s not even over. Underhill Farm is now starting a rigorous environmental review process that may take years, overseen by the Planning Board.

YORKTOWN, NY ・ 20 HOURS AGO