The network just might be introducing its next hidden gem. April was a month of ups and downs for fans of Hunter King. First, news came that her role as Summer on The Young and the Restless had been recast then shortly after Hallmark announced that she would be starring in their new June original premiere Hidden Gems. Anyone who knows soaps knows that they have the most loyal fans and King’s have been dedicated to her since her daytime debut in 2012.

MOVIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO