Improve Your Posture and Reduce Soreness With This 10-Minute Pilates Routine

If you want to improve your posture and build strength in your arms and back (without high-impact activities like burpees), this most recent episode of Good Moves with Chloe de Winter is a relaxing Pilates session made just for you. Without any equipment, this 10-minute routine offers arm and back strengthening moves that won’t leave you feeling like you spent an hour in a rock tumbler.

If you spend long hours sitting at a desk, or if you lose track of how much time you scroll through your phone, this short routine is full of postures that can help ease soreness and support straighter posture. In this 10-minute session, you'll experiment with cactus position, superman position, and cat-cow stretches.

To do the cactus position, you'll lay down on your stomach with your arms at a 90-degree angle, flexing your upper back muscles towards the ceiling and back towards the mat. The superman position is done by laying down on your stomach with your arms straight, pointing beyond your head, flexing your back muscles towards the ceiling and the mat. And in the cat-cow position, you move into a tabletop pose, arching your back towards the ceiling while dipping your stomach low towards the mat. All of these positions offer some great relief when you’re stressed, sore, or just really need to stretch.

If this sounds like the routine for you—grab a comfortable yoga mat, your favorite workout clothes, and a water bottle and press play.

Oh hi! You look like someone who loves free workouts, discounts for cutting-edge wellness brands, and exclusive Well+Good content. Sign up for Well+, our online community of wellness insiders, and unlock your rewards instantly.