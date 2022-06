SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND)– The Illinois Department of Transportation is launches a new multimedia safety campaign "It’s Not a Game." The campaign promotes the message there are no extra lives, no respawns and no second chances to get it right when you are behind the wheel. “It’s Not a Game” continues the comprehensive approach by IDOT to reduce injuries and fatalities associated with motorcycles, bicycles, pedestrians, seatbelt use, work zones as well as impaired and distracted driving.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 13 HOURS AGO