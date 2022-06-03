A's offense shines, move to 2-0

(Omaha) -- The Omaha women’s volleyball program has tabbed Ted Kopacz as an assistant coach. In a release, Omaha head coach Matt Buttermore said, “We're tremendously excited to have Ted join us. His passion and commitment to the game and coaching were evident throughout the interview process, and by the path he's taken into college coaching. He has a number of aptitudes, chief among them is his ability to communicate. He will be a great asset to our student-athletes in the gym and to our program out on the recruiting trail."

OMAHA, NE ・ 5 HOURS AGO