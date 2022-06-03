A's offense shines, move to 2-0

(Glenwood) -- Lewis Central senior JC Dermody painted a pitching masterpiece, and the end result was a 6-0 win for the Titans over Glenwood in Hawkeye Ten Conference action on Monday night. Dermody allowed just three baserunners, only one hit and struck out 12 for his fourth win this season,...
(KMAland) -- Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Nathan Brown made a deep run at the Class 1A state co-ed tennis tournament on Tuesday, finishing in fourth place. Hartley and Brown teamed up to win their first four matches of the day before falling in the semifinals to the eventual state champion and then took a tight third-place match defeat.
(Clarinda) -- The Clarinda A's are off to a 4-1 start. And they've used some KMAland talent to do so. Manager Ryan Eberly's squad opened the season last week and have rattled off wins over St. Joseph, Chillicothe, Jefferson City and Kansas City to open MINK league action. "We had...
(Council Bluffs) -- St. Albert big man Alex Gast will take his 6-foot-7 frame to Central next year to play basketball for the Dutch. "I'm very excited," Gast said. "Being a college athlete is something I've wanted to be. The opportunity to do it is fantastic. The work I've put in to get to this point makes it even more special. It's exciting and fulfilling to see all the hours in the gym pay off."
(KMAland) -- Clarinda and St. Albert split, Glenwood, Creston & AL got sweeps & F-M, Griswold, Lo-Ma, Mo Valley, Treynor, Underwood, Woodbine, Ar-We-Va, SW Valley, Lenox, Mt Ayr, CD and East Union all won in KMAland softball on Monday. HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE. St. Albert 7 Clarinda 2. Kylie Wesack had...
(Greenfield) -- Nathan Russell's dream of playing college football looked bleak at one time, but the Nodaway Valley's seasoned signal-caller will take his talents to Cornell College next year. "It's huge," Russell said about his commitment. "I remember talking to my middle school coach and saying I wanted to play...
(Ashland) -- The KMAland Nebraska Basketball Player of the Year found the opportunity to walk-on at Nebraska too great to pass up. Ashland-Greenwood star Cale Jacobsen ended his recruiting journey in early May with a commitment to walk-on to the Huskers basketball program, choosing that offer over full rides from Holy Cross and North Dakota.
(Omaha) -- The Omaha women’s volleyball program has tabbed Ted Kopacz as an assistant coach. In a release, Omaha head coach Matt Buttermore said, “We're tremendously excited to have Ted join us. His passion and commitment to the game and coaching were evident throughout the interview process, and by the path he's taken into college coaching. He has a number of aptitudes, chief among them is his ability to communicate. He will be a great asset to our student-athletes in the gym and to our program out on the recruiting trail."
(Omaha) -- Creighton has tapped Missouri Valley graduate Krista Wood to leads it softball program. The university announced Wood’s hiring on Monday. In a release, Creighton Athletic Director Marcus Blossom said, “"Krista is a fantastic coach, leader and teammate who has earned a tremendous amount of success as a head coach at two different universities. More importantly, she's a great mentor of young women who also emphasizes the importance of academic success and personal development. Our softball program will thrive under Krista's leadership."
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska softball program has added Mark Watt as a volunteer coach. Watt comes to Lincoln after spending the last 20 years as the head coach at Lincoln Southwest. He led them to four state titles during that time. In a release, Watt said, “"It is an honor...
(Lincoln) -- The Nebraska football program landed a 2023 commitment from three-star offensive lineman Brock Knutson on Monday. Knutson – a 6-7, 270-pound offensive tackle from Scottsbluff – is the No. 6 overall Nebraskan in 247 Sports’ Composite Rankings. He’s also the No. 61 offensive tackle.
Frances Nelson, 91, of Atlantic, Iowa, passed away Saturday, June 4, 2022, at the Exira Care Center in Exira, Iowa. Frances' survivors include her husband, Robert L. Nelson of Atlantic and their children, Steven...
