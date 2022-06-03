ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chiloquin, OR

Miller, Jeanine

By Herald And News
Herald and News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJeanine Raquel Miller, 53, walked through the gates of heaven on May 26, 2022. She was born to Erwin Miller Sr. and Yvonne Moore in Klamath Falls on Nov. 15, 1968. She grew up in Chiloquin and attended Chiloquin schools. She was a celebrated scholar and athlete. She loved participating in...

www.heraldandnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Herald and News

Wright, Linda Ellen

Linda Ellen Wright passed away May 26, 2022, at her home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, surrounded by family. She was born July 16, 1943, in Portland, Oregon. She married Derrald Wise in 1960, with whom she had three children. After their divorce, she married second husband Jim Reed; then third husband Stan Sleeper, and finally, Blaine Wright, who passed away in 1986. She later reunited with her first husband, Derrald Wise, and they remained together for 22 years, until her passing. Linda lived in Klamath Falls during most of her life, where she was a bartender at the American Legion for many years. She also was a support group leader for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County. Linda's interests included camping, hunting and fishing, NASCAR races and bingo. She also enjoyed road trips to Reno, but mostly she loved spending quality time with family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Linda is survived by her daughter, Cindy Benham and husband Kevin of New River, Arizona; by sons Timothy Wise and David Wise, both of Klamath Falls, Oregon; by long-time companion and caregiver, Derrald Wise; and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Mountain, Joseph "R"

Joseph "R" Mountain passed away on May 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was a veteran and a dedicated community servant. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and will be missed by many. The memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 17th at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls.
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Fall in love with Klamath Falls

The Klamath Art Association and Gallery will be showcasing new works by Victoria Landwehr beginning with a public reception for the artist on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m. According to a news release, Landwehr’s colorful artwork depicts the vibrant landscape of Klamath Falls. The exhibit will be...
KLAMATH FALLS, OR
Herald and News

Klamath Tribes documentary film up for 2 Emmys

Klamath County residents have a compelling reason to watch the live broadcast of the 59th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards this weekend: One of their own might win big. Taylor Tupper, the communications specialist for the Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services, has been nominated for Best Director/Producers award for her work on the Klamath Tribal documentary "Killing the Klamath." The documentary has also been nominated for an award — Best Cultural Documentary.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Brothers, OR
Klamath Falls, OR
Obituaries
Oregon State
Oregon Obituaries
City
Klamath Falls, OR
City
Chiloquin, OR
Herald and News

Lakeview wins Class 2A/1A state softball title

The state championship game turned into a laugher for shortstop Bridget Shullanberger and her Lakeview High teammates. Only not the kind one might expect. The Honkers won their first softball championship, upsetting top-seeded Grant Union/Prairie City 5-3 Friday afternoon in the Class 2A/1A state final at the University of Oregon’s Jane Sanders Stadium.
LAKEVIEW, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy