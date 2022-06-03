Miller, Jeanine

Linda Ellen Wright passed away May 26, 2022, at her home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, surrounded by family. She was born July 16, 1943, in Portland, Oregon. She married Derrald Wise in 1960, with whom she had three children. After their divorce, she married second husband Jim Reed; then third husband Stan Sleeper, and finally, Blaine Wright, who passed away in 1986. She later reunited with her first husband, Derrald Wise, and they remained together for 22 years, until her passing. Linda lived in Klamath Falls during most of her life, where she was a bartender at the American Legion for many years. She also was a support group leader for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County. Linda's interests included camping, hunting and fishing, NASCAR races and bingo. She also enjoyed road trips to Reno, but mostly she loved spending quality time with family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Linda is survived by her daughter, Cindy Benham and husband Kevin of New River, Arizona; by sons Timothy Wise and David Wise, both of Klamath Falls, Oregon; by long-time companion and caregiver, Derrald Wise; and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.

KLAMATH FALLS, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO