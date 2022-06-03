ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Klamath Falls, OR

Scapple, James W.

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJames Wilson Scapple passed peacefully in Coupevillle, on Whidbey Island, Washington on May 28, 2022. Jim was born to Francis and Virginia Scapple on August 31, 1943 in Menomonie, Wisconsin. Jim's youth in Klamath Falls, Oregon, was full of sports, hunting, fishing, and living on a large cattle ranch as a...

Wright, Linda Ellen

Linda Ellen Wright passed away May 26, 2022, at her home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, surrounded by family. She was born July 16, 1943, in Portland, Oregon. She married Derrald Wise in 1960, with whom she had three children. After their divorce, she married second husband Jim Reed; then third husband Stan Sleeper, and finally, Blaine Wright, who passed away in 1986. She later reunited with her first husband, Derrald Wise, and they remained together for 22 years, until her passing. Linda lived in Klamath Falls during most of her life, where she was a bartender at the American Legion for many years. She also was a support group leader for the National Alliance on Mental Illness of Klamath County. Linda's interests included camping, hunting and fishing, NASCAR races and bingo. She also enjoyed road trips to Reno, but mostly she loved spending quality time with family and friends, who will miss her dearly. Linda is survived by her daughter, Cindy Benham and husband Kevin of New River, Arizona; by sons Timothy Wise and David Wise, both of Klamath Falls, Oregon; by long-time companion and caregiver, Derrald Wise; and by five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. The family will have a private memorial service at a later date.
Mountain, Joseph "R"

Joseph "R" Mountain passed away on May 15, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. He was a veteran and a dedicated community servant. He is survived by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, and will be missed by many. The memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, June 17th at Davenport's Chapel of the Good Shepherd, 2680 Memorial Dr., Klamath Falls.
Foster, Michael John

Mike Foster of Klamath Falls, Oregon passed away on May 11, 2022 at the age of 69. Mike was born on April 11, 1953 to John P. Foster and Rita L. Foster. He graduated from Mazama High School in 1971. In 1971, he enlisted in the United States Army and received an Honorable Discharge in 1978. Mike was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church. He was an avid outdoorsman, who loved hunting, fishing, camping and mushroom picking. In addition to playing his guitar and watching sports. Go Ducks and Seahawks! Mike left many memories in each of our hearts. He is survived by his Mother Rita Childers. Sons, Luke Foster, wife Angie and Sean Foster. Brothers; Dave Foster, wife Susan, Tracy Childers, wife Cindy. Sister; Nancy Rowland, husband Cecil. Nephews; Lincoln Foster, wife Aletha, Trenton Childers, wife Sierra and Connor Childers and Liz Sanchez. Nieces; Ryann Foster and Che' Childers. Grandson; Kaden Foster. Special friend; Jesse Walker. In addition to other special family members and friends. Mike was preceded in death by Fathers; J.P. Foster and Bob Childers, Sons; Bill Foster and Cameron Foster. Brothers; Tom Childers, Rob Childers and Johnny Childers. Pop was a loving father, son, brother, and friend. He will be missed dearly. Services will be held in Klamath Falls, Oregon at Sacred Heart Catholic Church on June 9,2022 at 10:00am. A graveside service and reception will be held immediately following at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery.
Fall in love with Klamath Falls

The Klamath Art Association and Gallery will be showcasing new works by Victoria Landwehr beginning with a public reception for the artist on Sunday, June 5, from noon to 4 p.m. According to a news release, Landwehr’s colorful artwork depicts the vibrant landscape of Klamath Falls. The exhibit will be...
Klamath Tribes documentary film up for 2 Emmys

Klamath County residents have a compelling reason to watch the live broadcast of the 59th annual Northwest Regional Emmy Awards this weekend: One of their own might win big. Taylor Tupper, the communications specialist for the Klamath Tribal Health & Family Services, has been nominated for Best Director/Producers award for her work on the Klamath Tribal documentary "Killing the Klamath." The documentary has also been nominated for an award — Best Cultural Documentary.
KLAMATH COUNTY, OR

