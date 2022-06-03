ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Skin Care

Cryotherapy is the coolest new way to keep your face young

By Dana Wood
New York Post
New York Post
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29cg7X_0fzHxNIY00

Blame it on Wim “The Iceman” Hof.

Ever since the Dutch extreme athlete’s profile started to rise two years ago, via his own YouTube channel and the fierce championing of crystal ball-wielding Gwyneth Paltrow, more and more people have plunged themselves into arctic bodies of water in the name of wellness.

According to the core tenets of the Wim Hof Method, exposure to extreme cold ignites a “cascade of health benefits” that include a reduction in fat and inflammation, balanced hormones, great sleep and the release of endorphins, aka the “happy chemicals” associated with runner’s high.

As it turns out, subzero temperatures are great for treating superficial stuff, too, namely the facial puffiness that can follow a night of overdoing it with cocktails, or the confidence-zapping brown spots that can pop up after decades in the sun.

Thus, the uptick in DIY ice rollers and cryotherapy-based skin crèmes, alongside a promising new in-office aesthetic procedure dubbed Glacial Rx.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3p6ysy_0fzHxNIY00
Skin Cryo Roller, $35 at Current Body
Current Body
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=363dgt_0fzHxNIY00
Inc.redible Party Recharge Cryo Me Crazy under-eye masks, $20 at Sephora
Inc.redible

According to New York cosmetic dermatologist Paul Jarrod Frank, several factors, including pandemic mask use, our collective obsession with strong skin care and too much boozing, are causing a spike in interest for all things cryo.

“Masks, excessive use of acids and retinols, excessive alcohol and sodium consumption have resulted in patients who are more inflamed and puffier,” Frank notes. “Cryotherapy is a great no-downtime procedure that immediately reduces puffiness and tightens pores.”

While Frank’s Signature Cryo Facial promises, per his popular Instagram feed, “to contract muscle fibers to shrink pores, while diminishing puffiness, inflammation, acne and redness,” Glacial Rx, offered by fellow New York skin docs Bruce Katz and Dendy Engelman, can toggle between temporary de-puffing and more lasting skin changes, namely the removal of age spots and larger pockets of hyperpigmentation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mwdPN_0fzHxNIY00
A-Lister Glow gold cryo facial set (two wands), $125 at Angela Caglia
A-Lister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UEhEn_0fzHxNIY00
Cryo eye cream, $60 at Sio Beauty
Sio Beauty

An FDA-cleared, Class II medical device, Glacial Rx is the first of its kind to use controlled contact cooling to treat not only puffiness and dark spots, but the redness generated by rosacea and eczema.

“This is brand new technology,” says Katz. “It was developed by doctors at Harvard, and uses what’s known as ‘cryomodulation.’ Basically, it’s a probe that’s cooled to a certain temperature, depending on the condition we’re treating. Or we can change the settings to use it as a facial, to remove dead skin cells. It has a lot of applications and has worked really well.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Z9623_0fzHxNIY00
Cryo-Recovery eye serum, $68 at Charlotte Tilbury
Charlotte Tilbury

Although cryo facials deliver instant, if short-lived, freshening and brightening, brown spots take longer to dissipate but the results are permanent.

“The skin crusts a bit after treatment,” says Katz. “It destroys the hyperactive pigment cells, so it turns into a little scab. But then that goes away. Sure, you can use liquid nitrogen to freeze a brown spot, but then you’re left with a white spot in its place. That doesn’t happen with Glacial Rx.”

But you don’t necessarily need to head to the dermatologist to partake in the cryo craze.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DpSCH_0fzHxNIY00
Cryo Freeze Tools (set of two), $130 at Georgia Louise
Georgia Louise

CurrentBody, purveyor of all manner of high-tech beauty gadgets, recently unveiled its stainless steel Skin Cryo Roller; superstar facialists Georgia Louise and Angela Caglia both offer gorgeous, almost MoMA-worthy DIY freeze tools; celebrity makeup artist Charlotte Tilbury sells two Cryo Recovery products, a mask and a serum; and Sio Beauty offers an entire range of cryo-based products for face and body, including its own sleek-looking tool, the Cryodrop.

Sio Beauty founder Gigi Howard credits Engelman, her dermatologist turned brand medical advisor, for introducing her to the skin-beautifying benefits of cold therapy.

“Cryotherapy boosts microcirculation, which can improve cell turnover, creating a smoother, glowy surface,” says Howard, a former model who also did fashion and beauty p.r. prior to launching her skin-care range. “I was so impressed by the rejuvenating results and what the cooling actives did for my skin, I wanted to explore it further.” And the rest, as they say, is ice-story.

Comments / 0

Related
Greatist

So, What’s the Best Time of Day to Take Vitamin D?

Vitamin D can be taken at any time of the day. However, many people prefer to take it in the morning to reduce the potential risk of sleep disturbances. You might not give a lot of thought to what time you take your vitamin D supplement. As long as it gets into your tummy, right? Well … not exactly.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gwyneth Paltrow
Person
Charlotte Tilbury
MedicineNet.com

Can’t Sleep Due to Overactive Bladder? 4 Tips for Better Sleep

If you have an overactive bladder (OAB), it can be difficult to get quality sleep since it can make you wake up frequently throughout the night to use the bathroom. Here are 4 tips for getting a good night’s sleep with an overactive bladder. 4 tips to getting better...
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cryotherapy#Cosmetics#Skin Condition#Dutch#The Wim Hof Method#Glacial Rx#Sephora Inc Redible
shefinds

These Are The Drinks You Should Avoid At All Costs, According To Aging Experts

This post has been updated since it was originally published on November 29, 2021. Aging skin is a natural part of life, brought about by a loss of collagen, sun damage, and even your diet. Just as the food you eat can have an impact on your body and overall health, determining weight gain or loss, certain foods can also bring about premature aging when consumed regularly, and may be causing your skin to look dull, dry, and even develop fine lines and wrinkles.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

3 Life-Changing Ways To Style Your Hair For Women Experiencing Hair Loss

Thinning hair is a common beauty issue that can be linked back to several different causes, from nutrient deficiencies to genetics. While there are many products that can help to slow and reverse hair loss, there are also a few helpful tips and tricks you can keep in mind while cutting and styling your hair that will keep your tresses looking full.
HAIR CARE
MindBodyGreen

A Concealer Trick That Makes Eyes Look Larger & Covers Circles

Our editors have independently chosen the products listed on this page. If you purchase something mentioned in this article, we may earn a small commission. Concealer is perhaps the most versatile tool in your makeup arsenal. The workhorse, if you will. It can delicately diminish blemishes or the dark spots that appear in their wake. It can help diffuse fine lines, for a delightful soft-focus finish. It can help highlight high parts of the face—without having to reach for a shimmery powder or megawatt stick. And perhaps its most famous usage: It can cover up dark circles under your eyes.
MAKEUP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Skin Care
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Youtube
30Seconds

Creamy Citrus Berry Smoothie Recipe Is Full of Healthy Antioxidants

This berry smoothie recipe is not only delicious – it’s also a meal-in-a-glass! It’s full of powerful antioxidants and healthy carbohydrates. While you may recognize some standard smoothie ingredients, this citrus berry smoothie recipe’s signature ingredient (besides the berries!) is orange juice. And like many of my favorite recipes, you can make it in just one step!
RECIPES
Jessie Rogers

Amazing Uses of Cream of Tartar, beyond baking

Tartaric Acid naturally occurs in grapes. When grapes are fermented into wine, tartaric acid will form sediment on the sides of the wine barrels. The sediment is removed and ground into a fine powder which we know as Cream of Tartar.
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
36K+
Followers
29K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy