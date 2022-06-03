ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
National Donut Day Deals Around Tampa Bay

By Tampa Bay's Morning Krewe
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday is National Donut Day and there are many deals around Tampa Bay to celebrate the day. The Salvation Army started National Donut Day in 1938 and it was originally to honor their “Donut Lassies,” who risked their lives to hand out donuts during World War Two....

QSR magazine

Super Chix to Open At Least 12 Stores in Tampa Bay, Florida

SUPER CHIX announced the signing of a new franchise development agreement for at least 12 restaurants in Tampa Bay, FL. “We are excited for the continual growing interest in the SUPER CHIX Brand and for the solid franchise groups we are attracting to SUPER CHIX – all strong and experienced hospitality and restaurant groups. The Tampa Bay market area is owned and will be developed by Joe Iraqi and Ayman Iraqi along with their operating team. Joe and Ayman are a solid development group, deeply experienced in business startup and expansion, restaurant operations and in the development of a variety of concepts in several markets in the US,” says CEO Darryl Neider. “We are delighted to be working with so many interested franchise development groups who have significant experience and background in the high-end, counter-casual dining market. Everyone who visits our newly-branded restaurants, samples our food, and experiences our concept, wants to get involved with SUPER CHIX."
RESTAURANTS
Why Tampa Bay Temps Have Never Hit 100 And Probably Never Will

Why Tampa Bay Temps Have Never Hit 100 And Probably Never Will. OH yea it’s HOT. Hotter than a $2 Pistol! The “feels like” temperature can be at 100, but the actual temperature has never, ever, ever been above 99 degrees? Can that be right? Yep. They’ve been keeping records of Tampa Bay Temps since 1890 and not one 100 degree day. Here’s why…
ENVIRONMENT
Tampa Bay’s Morning Krewe – On Demand – 6/7/22

We talked to Michael ray this morning and we talked to him about his latest song “Holy Water”. We also asked him what the biggest lesson he learned in Sunday School was. The video for “Holy Water” was filmed in his hometown of Eustis and he tells us all about who made a cameo in the video.
EUSTIS, FL
Axios Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay's dolphins might be up to something

Are dolphins in Tampa Bay behaving in unusual ways? And if so, what's causing it? Those are the questions on the minds of locals after several odd incidents.And, caveat: We have way more questions than answers.What's happening: Late last week, criminal defense lawyer Bjorn Brunvand filmed a dolphin approach his dock on the intracoastal waterway in Largo, turn on its side, and swim along his seawall sideways for a spell before disappearing into the depths. He's lived there since 2005 and has never seen such behavior.And on Sunday, while fishing for snapper near the Weedon Island Preserve, Ben's daughter filmed...
LARGO, FL
tampabeacon.com

The Tampa Bay Fishin’ Report: Large redfish, tarpon are biting

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813-918-8356): Capt. Chuck says the fishing in Tampa Bay has been good. He’s been doing well putting his anglers on bridge pilings, docks and artificial reefs, where they are taking lots of mangrove snapper. Live shrimp on a 1/0 hook has been best, though some of the larger snapper are taking live sardines. There’s a lot of bait in 10 feet of water off Cypress Point and the snook and reds are launching raids on it from the shallow flats there. He’s spotting fish moving in the shallows and doing well pitching a live sardine in front of them. Snook to 36 inches and oversized reds have been frequent. The schools of bluefish have been south of the bootleg at Picnic Island. Some big tarpon have been rolling in that area, as well.
The Humane Society of Tampa Bay Needs Your Help

This year, The Humane Society of Tampa Bay has seen a significant increase of owners surrendering their furry loved ones because of financial insecurity. With inflation raising the cost of living, it’s difficult for a lot of people to live comfortably these days and care for not only themselves but their pets.
PETS
fox13news.com

Horror movie filmed in Tampa Bay

The Beast Comes At Midnight is a new horror movie filmed in Tampa Bay. The movie will have a free first look screening this Saturday, June 11, at Tampa Theatre at 1pm.
TAMPA, FL
Bachelor’s Degree? Top 50 Highest Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay Area

Bachelor’s Degree? Top 50 Highest Paying Jobs In Tampa Bay Area. Attention High School Graduates! Are you working toward a Bachelor’s Degree? Maybe still deciding? Or, do you already have a degree? These jobs require a degree, but what a great list of all the highest paying Jobs in Tampa Bay area.
NFL
ABC Action News

Tully' Tails: Meet Ace

TAMPA, Fla. — Dawn Lee Bell said she made mistakes in the past, but her Chihuahua Ace has never left her side. He was with her when she lived out of her car, and when she lost her husband. But most importantly Ace was there when she found peace.
TAMPA, FL
Florida Man Thought It Was A Dog Till The Gator Bit Him

Florida Man Thought It Was A Dog Till The Gator Bit Him. Happened in Sarasota County outside Warm Mineral Springs Motel. The 47-year-old Florid Man was outside walking around the motel on Tamiami Trail when he saw something moving in the bushes. He told responders that it looked like a dog on a long leash. What he thought was a dog was actually a 7-foot long alligator.
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
cltampa.com

The 25 best things to do in Tampa Bay when it's hot AF outside

It's only getting hotter in Tampa Bay, so we put together a few activities to safely occupy your time, either in the water, in the evenings, or within our treasured air-conditioned spaces. Here are a few of our favorite local spots to beat the heat. 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel....
TAMPA, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Bay Woman’s Story is Being Made Into a Movie

Artist, Writer, Interior Designer, and Moth Storyteller Trisha Mitchell Coburn, worked in NY and all the fashion capitals of the world for about ten years, and eventually making her way to Milan, Italy to work along side top designers like Giorgio Armani in his showroom. Coburn joins Gayle Guyardo the...
MOVIES
southfloridareporter.com

The Best Florida Golf Courses You Must Visit in 2022

Since Florida is famous for its perpetual sunshine, it makes sense that it’s home to some truly incredible golf courses. Are you visiting Florida and want to squeeze in a round of golf? Or do you live in the Sunshine State and want to play a new course? Either way, this list of the best Florida golf courses have you covered.
FLORIDA STATE
Food & Wine

This Maine Bakery's Pizza Is So Popular, You Have to Win a Lottery to Even Place an Order

Maine's acclaimed Tinder Hearth bakery only makes its wood-fired pizzas twice a week, so demand for its pre-ordered pies was already going to be high. But owners Lydia Moffett and Tim Semler have been so overwhelmed with phone calls (yes, people still do that) that they've since switched to a pizza lottery. The winners get to order a pizza — and the non-winners get to try again the next week.
MAINE STATE

