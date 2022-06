Thanks to a reader for sending word that Five Little Monkeys will be coming to Lafayette where Cake Box used to be, right near La Fiesta Square, across from FedEx. I’ve been to their downtown Walnut Creek location many times so I know this will be a great addition to Lafayette. Check out there online selection here. This will be Lafayette’s second toy store; Learning Express Toys is located a few blocks away on Mt. Diablo Blvd.

LAFAYETTE, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO