JCLC Program Manager Amanda Telford said the event is through the homeschool “Parent As Teachers” curriculum where families are invited to stroll through downtown Jamestown to visit various readers, “We’re fortunate that we have a lot of volunteers, so the first spot is the Reg and we have someone who is going to read there. And then the children will walk over to the Fire hall and one of the firemen will read. And then they will walk over to City Hall. The mayor is going to read there.”

JAMESTOWN, NY ・ 17 HOURS AGO