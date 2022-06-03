ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Geary County, KS

15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

 4 days ago

GEARY COUNTY—A Kansas teen was injured in an accident during a police chase just before 1p.m. Thursday in Geary County. The Kansas Highway Patrol...

Salina Post

Woman dead, 3 children injured after Kansas crash and fire

LYON COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal accident on the Kansas Turnpike have identified the victim. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Cadillac SRX driven by Sacha McNack, 31, Oklahoma City, was northbound on Interstate 335 near the Emporia exit just after noon Monday. The SUV traveled onto...
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Police arrest Kan. woman in connection with stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, have made one arrest and continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. On Monday evening, police arrested 37-year-old Amanda Bulger as part of the ongoing investigation, according to Lt. Donna Eubanks. She was...
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Medical emergency: Driver found dead after Kansas crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—One person was found dead in an accident just after 9a.m. Monday in Shawnee County. First responders found a pickup that struck a sign near the intersection of Topeka Blvd. and Lyman Road, according to Topeka Police Lt. Manuel Munoz. Officers found one victim in the pickup who...
Salina Post

SUV stolen in Salina believed connected to Mo. jail escapees

Three men who escaped from a jail in Cassville, Mo., early Friday are believed to be responsible for the theft of an SUV in Salina that was later found in far western Kansas. Raelynn Sickman, 29, of Salina, reported her maroon 2005 GMC Yukon stolen from in front of her residence in the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Sickman told police that she had last seen the SUV at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday and that it had been unlocked with the keys inside, he said.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Standoff north of Hutchinson ends peacefully

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — A long standoff has ended peacefully in a rural area north of Hutchinson on Tuesday. It started when law enforcement was summoned to an area just north of 56th Avenue on Plum for a troubled subject. “Deputies responded to the scene and made contact with a...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Search continues for Kansas man for stabbing at Dillons

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a stabbing at Dillons on June 1, continue to search for the suspect identified as 41-year-old Jason Bulger. Just after 2:30p.m. Wednesday, police were dispatched to the Dillons store at 2010 SE 29th Street in Topeka in reference to a stabbing that had just occurred, according to Police Lt. Michael Hern.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas man jailed for selling marijuana near school

SHAWNEE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on drug allegations. On Friday, members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant at a home in the 700 Block NE Forest related to an ongoing investigation, according to Police Lt. Edward Stanley. While conducting the search warrant, officers located Marijuana and Firearms.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Theft, drug, weapon charges requested for Salina man

A Salina man faces requested theft, drug, and weapon charges after he allegedly was seen on surveillance video taking money from an arcade game. Officers were sent to The Alley, 115 E. Ash Street, Thursday for the report of cash being stolen from a video game the day before. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning the manager told officers that the Dragon's Ascent video game keeps a total of how much money is taken in, but when he ran the report, the game was $500 short.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Police: Kansas woman jailed after she stabbed her husband

ATCHISON COUNTYLaw enforcement authorities are investigating a stabbing and have a suspect in custody. Just after 2a.m. Sunday, police responded to investigate a stabbing that had occurred in the 500 block North 7th Street in Atchison, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. During a disturbance, between 36-year-old Katie Thomas and...
ATCHISON, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 7

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Bishop, Karli Ann; 29; Beloit. CHARGES REQUESTED: Outside warrant/NCIC hit. NAME: Davis,...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
Salina Post

Sink, stove stolen from shed south of Solomon

SOLOMON - The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating the burglary of a shed south of Solomon. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that sometime between May 25 and Thursday, someone broke into a shed in the 1100 block of N. Solomon Road and stole the following items.
SOLOMON, KS
Salina Post

City to settle lawsuit over 2012 fatal Kan. police shooting

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The city of Wichita plans to settle a lawsuit filed over the death of a man who was shot by a police officer in 2012. The city's law department has asked the City Council to approve on Tuesday a $175,000 settlement with the mother of 24-year-old Troy Lanning. A city spokeswoman said the settlement will be paid out of a self-insurance fund.
WICHITA, KS
Salina Post

Pavement markings being refreshed on some City of Salina streets

Tuesday through Thursday, Twin Traffic Marking Corporation of Kansas City, Kan., will refresh the pavement markings on various streets in Salina. The streets receiving updates include the following. S. Ninth Street from Water Well Road to Riffel Drive. S. Ninth Street from Saturn Avenue to Broadway Boulevard. Edward Street south...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Overnight rainfall varies across the area

Rainfall varied across the area once again overnight as storms rumbled across Kansas. For instance, a location in McPherson County reported 0.01 of an inch, while a location in Republic County reported 1.66 inches. At the Salina Regional Airport, 0.07 of an inch was reported. In southeastern Salina near the...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Flood warning in effect Monday for Ellsworth, Lincoln counties

The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning in effect until 6:45 p.m. for the following counties in our area. Flooding of small creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations is occurring. Numerous roads remain closed due to flooding. Some locations that will experience flooding include...
ELLSWORTH, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Flood warning for Saline River at Tescott canceled

UPDATE: The warning is no longer in effect. The National Weather Service in Topeka has issued a flood warning in effect until just after midnight for the Saline River at Tescott. Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. IMPACTS: At 25.0 feet, low lying areas near the river...
TESCOTT, KS
Salina Post

UPDATE: Flood warnings for two area rivers canceled

UPDATE noon Sunday: The flood warnings for all of Lincoln, Marion, McPherson, and Saline counties have been allowed to expire, however, the National Weather Service in Wichita has issued flood warnings for the following two area rivers. The National Weather Service in Wichita has issued a flood warning for the...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
