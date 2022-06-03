15-year-old crashes car after high-speed chase on I-70

Three men who escaped from a jail in Cassville, Mo., early Friday are believed to be responsible for the theft of an SUV in Salina that was later found in far western Kansas. Raelynn Sickman, 29, of Salina, reported her maroon 2005 GMC Yukon stolen from in front of her residence in the 100 block of S. Connecticut Avenue at approximately 8:45 p.m. Saturday, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. Sickman told police that she had last seen the SUV at approximately 7:45 p.m. Saturday and that it had been unlocked with the keys inside, he said.

SALINA, KS ・ 1 DAY AGO