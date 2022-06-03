ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Where to Celebrate Sunday Funday in Houston: Pride Edition

By Brooke Viggiano
365thingsinhouston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHouston is a great place to unwind. In this new series, we’ll hop from neighborhood to neighborhood, diving into the fun and tasty ways to join in on the time-honored tradition of Sunday Funday, from brunch to live music and more. With Pride month in June and Houston’s...

365thingsinhouston.com

Comments / 1

Related
365thingsinhouston.com

5 Must Do Things in College Station

In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First coming to life when the Houston and Texas Central...
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Where To Watch A Drive In Movie: Houston

HOUSTON — Today is National Drive-In Movie Day. The first drive-in theater was opened on June 6, 1933, by Richard M. Hollingshead Jr. in Pennsauken, New Jersey. The Camden Drive-In invited movie-goers to park their cars and watch a movie for the cost of 25 cents a car and an extra 25 cents a person. Hollingshead was reportedly inspired to create the concept by his mother, who found traditional movie theater seats to be uncomfortable.
HOUSTON, TX
MySanAntonio

Far-right group expanding into Houston area, starting with a VFW ‘Jeopardy’ night

A right-wing grassroots political organization is expanding its reach in Harris County, starting with a Jeopardy night in a Northwest Houston suburb this week. True Texas Project is hosting a ‘Jeopardy’ night and potluck dinner on Thursday, June 9 at the VFW Post in Cypress, Texas, about 25 miles northwest of downtown Houston. The event is one of only a few that TTP, which in 2021 was labeled an anti-government group by the Southern Poverty Law Center, has held in the Houston area, according to its event schedule; most of the group’s activity has focused on North and Central Texas so far, and similar trivia events will be held in Irving and Lubbock that same night.
HOUSTON, TX
Click2Houston.com

🔒These 15 memberships to Houston, Texas’ best attractions are worth the price for your summer plans

HOUSTON – Trying to find something great to do this summer or a gift for someone in your life who’s impossible to shop for?. Consider experiences -- a year of access to great places, fun and adventure that makes sense for entertainment this summer. As a gift item, give something your loved one might not splurge on themselves. Maybe tickets someplace they’ve never been or something they’ve never done.
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Houston, TX
Lifestyle
City
Houston, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Society
City
Galveston, TX
Houston, TX
Society
fox26houston.com

Katy brewery offers the second-best brew in the world

KATY, Texas - If the hot weather has you in the mood for a cold beer, a Katy brewery can lay claim to serving one of the best in the world. No Label Brewing Co. opened its doors nearly 13 years ago, but the last few have seen some pretty aggressive experimentation with different recipes that have won some awards along the way.
KATY, TX
realtynewsreport.com

California Firm Buys Community in Houston

HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – San Francisco-based real estate firm Hamilton Zanze has acquired the 200-unit Park at Waterford Harbor Apartments in Kemah on the southeast side of Houston. “We are very excited to add Park at Waterford Harbor to our portfolio and add another asset in...
HOUSTON, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pride Month#Piano Bar#Sports Bar#Sunday Brunch#Dj#Lgbtq#Boheme Bloody Marys#Barcode
restaurantclicks.com

9 Houston Restaurants with Views of the Water

Houston, Texas is one of the most populous cities in the United States. It is packed with fun-filled attractions like zoos, museums, nightlife, and the Space Center. The city also doesn’t fall short when it comes to gorgeous views and delicious food options. Nothing beats a meal with a view—check out my list of the best waterfront restaurants in Houston below!
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 12 Live Shows & Concerts in Houston This Week: June 6 to 12, 2022

Catch music’s biggest talents at these must-see live shows and concerts around Houston from Monday, June 6 through Sunday, June 12, 2022. This weekend is full of live concert experiences, major touring headliners, living legends, and chances to get outside and hear some tunes. Want to dig deeper for...
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Society
Click2Houston.com

Live with Queen Latifah In Houston!

Friday on Houston Life, we’re live on location with Queen Latifah! Courtney, Derrick, Joe and Lauren will show her Houston hospitality. We’ll interview her live and we’ll get a sneak-peak behind the scenes of her stage. Houston Life is on the road with Queen Latifah, Friday at 3:00 p.m. on KPRC 2.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Take a dip with day passes to hotel & resort pools around Houston

Jump into some summer fun with a day pass to pools, patios, and outdoor spaces at hotels and resorts around Houston. We’re officially into summer in Houston, which makes finding the best spots around town to cool off and enjoy a dip in the pool a high priority. But fear not, because Houston is home to dozens of pools and places to unwind at its many hotels and resorts around town.
HOUSTON, TX
CultureMap Houston

Houston's economy booms with record-breaking growth in this area, says report

Even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Houston is demonstrating its might in the global economy. In 2021, exports from the Houston area reached a record-breaking $140.8 billion, according to a report from the Greater Houston partnership. The previous record, set in 2019, was $128.7 billion. The Houston-Galveston Customs District, comprising eight ports, now handles more tonnage (over 351.5 million metric tons in 2021) than it did before the pandemic.
HOUSTON, TX
geekbloggers.com

An Alternative to Weight Loss Surgery

The Houston Endocrine Center is a weight loss clinic in Houston that offers a variety of weight loss surgeries. The center has been providing the best weight loss surgery services in the country for over 20 years. The clinic is well-known for its expertise in weight management and for offering many different surgical options to help patients achieve their goals. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures. .Houston Endocrine Center also offers non-surgical weight loss and wellness options such as diet and exercise, custom meal plans, nutritional counseling and more. Houston Endocrine Center is a leading provider of bariatric surgery, which includes gastric sleeve, gastric bypass, and gastric banding procedures.
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Four can’t miss Third Ward food trucks to try this summer ￼

HOUSTON, TX– May 31, 2022: Food Trucks have become a staple of outdoor dining and some of Houston’s most enticing flavors are now being created by chefs, cooks and entrepreneurs in their small, mobile kitchens on wheels. On Almeda Road in Houston’s Historic Third Ward, there are four...
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 5 Games & Sports Events in Houston This Week: June 6 to 12, 2022

Snag a seat to these must-see games and sports events around Houston from Monday, June 6 to Sunday, June 12, 2022. This week, the baseball diamond is where a lot of action is taking place in Houston, with promotional giveaways that include jerseys and bobbleheads, plus fireworks on Friday. PNC...
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy