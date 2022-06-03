Thunderstorms In the Area

City officials say beginning today the west side of Green Meadow. Drive will be closed to through traffic due to the reconstruction of. the intersection at Southwest Boulevard. Once completed, the east. side will close. The anticipated reopening date for Green Meadow. Drive to through traffic is July.
The 20th annual Shannon Medical Center’s Children’s Miracle Network. Telethon aired Saturday evening for nearly 4 hours on KLST TV and was. streamed live. The event had interviews with the miracle kids and their. families and their stories of courage, local donor check presentations,. information about items on...
Comments / 0