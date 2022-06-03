ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Adams and Carr Reunion was Five Years in the Making

By Jairo Alvarado
RaiderMaven
RaiderMaven
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wVTmx_0fzHvSy100

Brother of Raiders quarterback brought out some good intel on what reunited Derek Carr and Davante Adams in Las Vegas.

The reunion of Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr and wide receiver Davante Adams was close to happening five years ago.

David Carr, brother of the Raiders quarterback, was a guest on the Rich Eisen Show on Wednesday and brought out some of the details why Adams decided to reunite with his college teammate in Las Vegas.

“It’s been something that they’ve tried to make happen for five years now since Davante signed his contract extension several years ago with the [Green Bay] Packers,” David Carr said on the Rich Eisen Show . “Derek was pushing to get him there and Davante was really close. A couple of years ago, they were really close to making that happen.”

Adams, who was drafted in the second-round (53rd overall) out of Fresno State in the 2014 NFL Draft by the Packers, signed a four-year, $58-million contract extension with the Packers in December 2017.

At that time, he proceeded to play out his rookie contract before resigning with the Packers.

Nearly five-years later, we hear from David Carr that the Raiders were very close to signing Adams at that time. The thought of teaming up with Derek Carr in Oakland could have had Adams playing nearly 40 minutes away from his hometown of Redwood City.

Instead, Adams would stay in Green Bay and continue to play with the back-to-back MVP Aaron Rodgers.

“It was almost surreal because it never really happened that you absolutely get to pull off something like this, where guys who have known each other since they were basically teenagers, get to play and obviously they’ve gotten to the points in their careers and now find themselves back together,” David Carr added.

Despite all the signs that Adams wanted to leave Green Bay, the Packers would use its franchise tag to retain him at the start of 2022 free agency.

Adams wasn’t satisfied with how the Packers dealt his contract negotiations, and he asked to be traded to the Raiders.

The Raiders would give up a few first- and second- round picks, and after completing the trade, Adams would sign a five-year, $140-million contract with the Silver and Black.

Both players have been anticipating the move for quite some time, so it was time for the two to reunite and recreate their college success at the NFL-level.

Please make sure you tell us your thoughts when you like our Facebook Page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

Want to talk about this? Want to air your opinion about all things Las Vegas Raiders? Maybe you like to talk about other sports that aren't Silver and Black related? We got your back. Join our 100% FREE message board, a brand new option, when you CLICK RIGHT HERE.


Want the latest breaking Las Vegas Raiders news delivered straight to you? CLICK THE FOLLOW button at the top of the page. Don't miss any of the latest up to the second updates for your Las Vegas Raiders when you follow on Twitter @HondoCarpenter @JAlvaradoNews

Comments / 1

Related
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of NFL Legend John Elway

Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
DENVER, CO
Daily Mail

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Jeff Gladney dies in 2.30am Dallas car crash aged 25 - just as he got his career back on track following felony assault acquittal

NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
Nevada State
Nevada Football
Las Vegas, NV
Football
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
City
Paradise, NV
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
Yardbarker

Packers Named in Post June 1st Trade with Steelers That Lands Veteran Wide Receiver

The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Tony Romo Reacts To Death Of Former Cowboys Teammate

Tony Romo took to Twitter on Sunday with a statement regarding the death of former Dallas Cowboys running back Marion Barber III. Barber III was found dead in his apartment in Texas earlier this week. He was 38 years old. Romo, who was the quarterback for the majority of Barber's...
DALLAS, TX
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rich Eisen
Person
Derek Carr
Person
Aaron Rodgers
The Spun

Mark Davis Has Attendance Theory: NFL World Reacts

Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis has a theory on why his franchise had a high no-show rate for games during the 2021 NFL season. Davis believes his team had a high no-show rate among fans due to the vaccination requirement. "Las Vegas Raiders owner Mark Davis said his COVID-19...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Raiders#American Football#The Rich Eisen Show#Green Bay Rsb Packers#Fresno State#Mvp Aaron Rodgers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Las Vegas Raiders
NFL Teams
Green Bay Packers
NBC Sports

Impressing early, Hufanga set to compete for 49ers starting role

Talanoa Hufanga is set to make a significant impact in his second season with the 49ers. The second-year safety only logged three NFL starts his rookie season but is already taking first-team snaps alongside veteran safety Jimmie Ward during organized team activities. 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans has noticed a heightened confidence in Hufanga, who spent the offseason working with long-time mentor Hall of Fame safety Troy Polamalu.
NFL
RaiderMaven

RaiderMaven

Las Vegas, NV
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
290K+
Views
ABOUT

RaiderMaven is a FanNation channel covering the Las Vegas Raiders

 https://www.si.com/nfl/raiders

Comments / 0

Community Policy