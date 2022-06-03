Podcast: Assessing Reasonable Expectations for Bengals This Season
CINCINNATI — What are reasonable expectations for the Bengals this season?
Jake Liscow and I answer that question, plus we talk about Zac Taylor's playcalling, the wide receiver unit, potential surprises and more in special mailbag episode.
