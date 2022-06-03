ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Podcast: Assessing Reasonable Expectations for Bengals This Season

By James Rapien
 4 days ago

CINCINNATI — What are reasonable expectations for the Bengals this season?

Jake Liscow and I answer that question, plus we talk about Zac Taylor's playcalling, the wide receiver unit, potential surprises and more in special mailbag episode.

Listen to the show below and follow Locked on Bengals on YouTube , iTunes , Spotify , Podbean or wherever you get your podcasts.

