Packers to Super Bowl and More in SI’s 100 Bold Predictions for NFL Season

Batting leadoff is Orr’s Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo Bills vs. Packers.
“Buffalo is among the most well coached and complete teams in football,” Orr wrote. “While there is an obvious concern with both of these teams losing their offensive coordinators in 2021 to the head coaching circuit (the Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver, while Brian Daboll left the Bills to become the head coach of the Giants), both teams, assuming they stay healthy, went above and beyond this offseason solidifying remaining needs.”
Why might the Packers finally get back to the Super Bowl? Partially because of a defense that could be among the best in the NFL in stopping the run.
“Last year, Green Bay gave up nearly five yards per carry, among the worst in football,” Orr wrote. “Thanks to the additions of LB Quay Walker and DE Devonte Wyatt, we could see them improving their 4.7 yards per carry allowed average to something much closer to four yards per carry.”
Who will win that Packers-Bills Super Bowl? And how about his other bold predictions, such as …
How many long touchdowns will rookie receiver Christian Watson score?
Which NFC North team is on the rise?
Which former Packers assistant who could win Coach of the Year?
Which former Packers assistant who could get another shot as a head coach?
Could a former Packers coach be on the hot seat?
How will Davante Adams do in Year 1 with the Raiders?
As we wait to hear if the Las Vegas Raiders will take a chance on Colin Kaepernick, it's natural to wonder what the league's top quarterbacks think of the former San Francisco 49ers star. Back in 2017, Aaron Rodgers made his opinion on Kaepernick extremely clear. Speaking to ESPN's Mina...
Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. When the time comes for him to retire, he will go down as one of the most accurate passers in history, and certainly the best when it comes to taking care of the football. However, that does not mean that Rodgers had an easy time of it. Even the best athletes have rivals that they just hate to face. During the recent golf special “The Match,” Aaron Rodgers and the other three star quarterbacks were asked which defensive player they hated facing the most. Aaron Rodgers’ response: Charles Woodson.
Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
Few legendary NFL figures, if any, are more connected to their respective franchises than John Elway is to the Denver Broncos. Elway led the Broncos to Super Bowl heights and has since become an important part of the team's front office. While Elway has taken a step back in recent years, he remains involved with the AFC West franchise.
NFL player Jeff Gladney, who was once on the Minnesota Vikings and the Arizona Cardinals, died from a car accident in Texas at age 25. The cornerback was found dead on Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas earlier on Monday morning. Dallas Police said the crash occurred at 2.30 a.m. and reported two fatalities, including Gladney.
The San Francisco 49ers have made a significant decision regarding where things stand with quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. Garoppolo has been excused from the team’s upcoming mandatory minicamp, according to multiple reports. The quarterback is still rehabbing from a shoulder injury. Garoppolo would not have been able to do much...
Aaron Rodgers has shown up to the Green Bay Packers' mandatory minicamp on Monday. Rodgers didn't attend voluntary OTAs this past week but he also didn't need to. This part of the offseason program is mandatory and he's ready to go. The Packers will surely be happy that he's there,...
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been at the center of trade talks surrounding their wide receivers all off-season. After losing out on nearly every quarterback sweep stakes this off-season, Pittsburgh went a different direction. The only thing that stands between Pittsburgh and a full rebuild is first round draft pick QB Kenny Pickett. A trade with the Packers could be something they explore.
Peyton Manning is not currently involved with any group seeking to purchase the Denver Broncos, but it sounds like he’ll have the chance to get involved if he wants to. Initial bids for the franchise are due Monday afternoon, and four groups are expected to submit a bid for the Broncos. According to Mike Klis of 9News, all four potential owners have reached out to Manning about a potential role in any purchase.
Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay and Veronica Khomyn are married!. Four months after McVay, 36, led the Rams to a Super Bowl victory, he and Khomyn, 32, tied the knot on Saturday in a stunning outdoor ceremony. Khomyn walked down the aisle in a glamorous white gown that...
Justine Lindsay just made National Football League history. The 29-year-old recently became the first openly trans NFL cheerleader after she was selected as the newest member of the Carolina Panthers' cheerleading squad, the TopCats. In a March Instagram post announcing that she was joining the squad, Lindsay came out as trans to her new teammates and the rest of her community. "Cats Out the Bag you are looking at the newest member of the Carolina Panthers TopCats Cheerleader's @topcats as the first Transgender female," she captioned a photo of her smiling in her cheerleading uniform.
Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week. According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season. The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead...
Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
The Denver Broncos were one of several teams who made a bold move this offseason to acquire a player in the hopes that he would get them back to the playoffs. The acquisition of Russell Wilson came at a high cost, but it has many in Broncos Country envisioning a Super Bowl this season. After all, if teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can pull it off after being a weak Wild Card team and a bottom feeder, respectively, why can't the Broncos?
Comments / 0