Packers to Super Bowl and More in SI’s 100 Bold Predictions for NFL Season

The start of the Green Bay Packers' season is exactly 100 days away. SI.com's Conor Orr gets you ready with 100 fearless predictions.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, along with most of the teams, will kick off the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11. That’s exactly 100 days.

To mark the occasion, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr crafted a list of 100 “bold predictions” for the upcoming season.

Batting leadoff is Orr’s Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo Bills vs. Packers.

“Buffalo is among the most well coached and complete teams in football,” Orr wrote. “While there is an obvious concern with both of these teams losing their offensive coordinators in 2021 to the head coaching circuit (the Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver, while Brian Daboll left the Bills to become the head coach of the Giants), both teams, assuming they stay healthy, went above and beyond this offseason solidifying remaining needs.”

Why might the Packers finally get back to the Super Bowl? Partially because of a defense that could be among the best in the NFL in stopping the run.

“Last year, Green Bay gave up nearly five yards per carry, among the worst in football,” Orr wrote. “Thanks to the additions of LB Quay Walker and DE Devonte Wyatt, we could see them improving their 4.7 yards per carry allowed average to something much closer to four yards per carry.”

Who will win that Packers-Bills Super Bowl? And how about his other bold predictions, such as …

How many long touchdowns will rookie receiver Christian Watson score?

Which NFC North team is on the rise?

Which former Packers assistant who could win Coach of the Year?

Which former Packers assistant who could get another shot as a head coach?

Could a former Packers coach be on the hot seat?

How will Davante Adams do in Year 1 with the Raiders?

Who will dethrone Aaron Rodgers as MVP?

Click here to find out.

Grading Green Bay Packers 2018 Draft Class

First round (18th overall): CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville The 18th pick of the draft, Alexander was All-Rookie in 2018, a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and a second-team All-Pro in 2020. While he missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, his four-year numbers include a 49.2 percent completion rate. He covers, he tackles and he leads. In total, he is a face-of-the-franchise type of player, which is why his contract extension was so important . “Obviously, that injury was really unfortunate,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft. “Big injury. Was really proud of the way he came back there at the end, would’ve loved to have seen how our defense evolved through the playoffs with him playing more and more snaps. Obviously, Jaire’s a premier corner in the National Football League. We’d like to keep him around here for a long time.”

Second round (45th overall): CB Josh Jackson, Iowa Jackson started 10 games as a rookie and broke up 10 passes. He has two passes defensed the past three seasons. Traded to the Giants during training camp last summer, Jackson was released at midseason without playing in a game, then played in two games for Kansas City. His snap counts have gone from 718 to 103 to 331 to nine. He is a free agent.

Third round (88): LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt The Packers traded fourth- and fifth-round picks for Burks. Billed as a potential three-down linebacker because he started his career at Vanderbilt as a safety, Burks failed to break up a single pass in four seasons. If that’s not enough, last season, De’Vondre Campbell had 145 tackles and four misses. Burks had 26 tackles and also had four misses. He joined the 49ers in free agency.

Fourth round (133): WR J’Mon Moore, Missouri Plagued by bad hands, Moore caught two passes as a rookie and never saw the field in another regular-season game.

Fifth round (138): OT Cole Madison, Washington State Moore at least played in 12 career games. That’s 12 more than Madison, who was an outlier from an athletic perspective .

Fifth round (172): P J.K. Scott, Alabama Scott finished third-to-last in the NFL in net punting in 2020. He kicked in one game for Jacksonville in 2021 and joined the Chargers in free agency.

Fifth round (174): WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, South Florida Finally, another excellent draft pick. Valdes-Scantling led the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception in 2020 and signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs in free agency. Of the 34 receivers selected, he ranks seventh with 13 touchdowns.

Sixth round (207): WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame The media pundits liked St. Brown more than NFL general managers. The GMs were right. St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards as a rookie, spent 2019 on injured reserve and caught 15 passes for 215 yards the last two seasons. He signed with Chicago in free agency. He has one career touchdown. The player taken right after him, Cedrick Wilson, signed a three-year, $22 million contract with Miami this offseason.

Seventh round (232): DT James Looney, California Looney played three games as a rookie, got a shot at tight end and is out of the league.

Seventh round (239): LS Hunter Bradley, Mississippi State Bradley snapped for three-and-a-half seasons, was released at midseason last year and remains unsigned.

Seventh round (248): OLB Kendall Donnerson, Southeast Missouri State A workout warrior worthy of a late-round flier, Donnerson never played in a regular-season game.

Packers 2018 Draft Class: The Verdict With the Packers (1): Alexander signed a contract extension this month that keeps him contractually tied to the team through the 2026 season. With Other Teams (5): Burks, Scott, Valdes-Scantling, St. Brown. Only Valdes-Scantling is a lock to make a roster. Out of the League (5): Jackson, Moore, Looney, Bradley, Donnerson.

Drafting an elite player at a critical position is the best-case scenario in any draft. That’s Alexander. However, completely whiffing in Day 2 and missing in the fourth round, as well, is a black eye. And going 0-for-2 with the specialists provides an extra dose of insult. The greatest general manager in sports history goes by the last name of Hindsight. Gutekunst missed on Jackson at No. 45 and, making matter worse, bypassed a quality slot receiver (Christian Kirk at No. 47), a superb tight end (Dallas Goedert at No. 49) and a four-year starting lineman (Connor Williams at No. 50) in the next five picks. All three players, who are on their second contracts, would have hit on needs. In the third round, Gutekunst skipped quality offensive linemen Joseph Noteboom and Alex Cappa to get Burks, who started just seven games in four seasons. In the fourth round, standout tight end Dalton Schultz was taken four picks after the Packers took Moore, the 15th of 34 receivers drafted but 28th in receptions.

With a 2-for-11 hit rate, Gutekunst’s inaugural draft looks like a flop. However, Alexander wasn’t just a hit – he was a home run – and his brilliant wheeling-and-dealing in that draft netted a 2019 first-round pick that was used on safety Darnell Savage, who is an above-average starter. Getting Savage is why Pro Football Focus awarded the Packers a B-plus last week. “Not only did the Packers turn their 2018 first-round selection into one of the top five cornerbacks in the NFL, but they also netted a 2019 first-rounder out that turned into Darnell Savage,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “General manager Brian Gutekunst would go five more picks before he found another starter, though, in Valdes-Scantling, keeping this draft from a higher grade. MVS developed into a nice big-play threat who averaged over 1.4 yards per route over the past two seasons.”