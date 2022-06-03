ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Packers to Super Bowl and More in SI’s 100 Bold Predictions for NFL Season

By Bill Huber
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cfRc_0fzHvINz00

The start of the Green Bay Packers' season is exactly 100 days away. SI.com's Conor Orr gets you ready with 100 fearless predictions.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers, along with most of the teams, will kick off the 2022 NFL season on Sunday, Sept. 11. That’s exactly 100 days.

To mark the occasion, Sports Illustrated’s Conor Orr crafted a list of 100 “bold predictions” for the upcoming season.

Batting leadoff is Orr’s Super Bowl prediction: Buffalo Bills vs. Packers.

“Buffalo is among the most well coached and complete teams in football,” Orr wrote. “While there is an obvious concern with both of these teams losing their offensive coordinators in 2021 to the head coaching circuit (the Packers’ Nathaniel Hackett is in Denver, while Brian Daboll left the Bills to become the head coach of the Giants), both teams, assuming they stay healthy, went above and beyond this offseason solidifying remaining needs.”

Why might the Packers finally get back to the Super Bowl? Partially because of a defense that could be among the best in the NFL in stopping the run.

“Last year, Green Bay gave up nearly five yards per carry, among the worst in football,” Orr wrote. “Thanks to the additions of LB Quay Walker and DE Devonte Wyatt, we could see them improving their 4.7 yards per carry allowed average to something much closer to four yards per carry.”

Who will win that Packers-Bills Super Bowl? And how about his other bold predictions, such as …

  • How many long touchdowns will rookie receiver Christian Watson score?
  • Which NFC North team is on the rise?
  • Which former Packers assistant who could win Coach of the Year?
  • Which former Packers assistant who could get another shot as a head coach?
  • Could a former Packers coach be on the hot seat?
  • How will Davante Adams do in Year 1 with the Raiders?
  • Who will dethrone Aaron Rodgers as MVP?

Click here to find out.

Grading Green Bay Packers 2018 Draft Class

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aWk6S_0fzHvINz00

First round (18th overall): CB Jaire Alexander, Louisville

The 18th pick of the draft, Alexander was All-Rookie in 2018, a Pro Bowl alternate in 2019 and a second-team All-Pro in 2020. While he missed most of last season with a shoulder injury, his four-year numbers include a 49.2 percent completion rate. He covers, he tackles and he leads. In total, he is a face-of-the-franchise type of player, which is why his contract extension was so important .

“Obviously, that injury was really unfortunate,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said before the draft. “Big injury. Was really proud of the way he came back there at the end, would’ve loved to have seen how our defense evolved through the playoffs with him playing more and more snaps. Obviously, Jaire’s a premier corner in the National Football League. We’d like to keep him around here for a long time.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cprKF_0fzHvINz00

Second round (45th overall): CB Josh Jackson, Iowa

Jackson started 10 games as a rookie and broke up 10 passes. He has two passes defensed the past three seasons. Traded to the Giants during training camp last summer, Jackson was released at midseason without playing in a game, then played in two games for Kansas City. His snap counts have gone from 718 to 103 to 331 to nine. He is a free agent.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3BEkLR_0fzHvINz00

Third round (88): LB Oren Burks, Vanderbilt

The Packers traded fourth- and fifth-round picks for Burks. Billed as a potential three-down linebacker because he started his career at Vanderbilt as a safety, Burks failed to break up a single pass in four seasons. If that’s not enough, last season, De’Vondre Campbell had 145 tackles and four misses. Burks had 26 tackles and also had four misses. He joined the 49ers in free agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TWbwG_0fzHvINz00

Fourth round (133): WR J’Mon Moore, Missouri

Plagued by bad hands, Moore caught two passes as a rookie and never saw the field in another regular-season game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4P6nUi_0fzHvINz00

Fifth round (138): OT Cole Madison, Washington State

Moore at least played in 12 career games. That’s 12 more than Madison, who was an outlier from an athletic perspective .

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vnjBi_0fzHvINz00

Fifth round (172): P J.K. Scott, Alabama

Scott finished third-to-last in the NFL in net punting in 2020. He kicked in one game for Jacksonville in 2021 and joined the Chargers in free agency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KskdB_0fzHvINz00

Fifth round (174): WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling, South Florida

Finally, another excellent draft pick. Valdes-Scantling led the NFL with 20.9 yards per reception in 2020 and signed a three-year, $30 million contract with the Chiefs in free agency. Of the 34 receivers selected, he ranks seventh with 13 touchdowns.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TqT1b_0fzHvINz00

Sixth round (207): WR Equanimeous St. Brown, Notre Dame

The media pundits liked St. Brown more than NFL general managers. The GMs were right. St. Brown caught 21 passes for 328 yards as a rookie, spent 2019 on injured reserve and caught 15 passes for 215 yards the last two seasons. He signed with Chicago in free agency. He has one career touchdown. The player taken right after him, Cedrick Wilson, signed a three-year, $22 million contract with Miami this offseason.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s29O7_0fzHvINz00

Seventh round (232): DT James Looney, California

Looney played three games as a rookie, got a shot at tight end and is out of the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UFvm4_0fzHvINz00

Seventh round (239): LS Hunter Bradley, Mississippi State

Bradley snapped for three-and-a-half seasons, was released at midseason last year and remains unsigned.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IywKb_0fzHvINz00

Seventh round (248): OLB Kendall Donnerson, Southeast Missouri State

A workout warrior worthy of a late-round flier, Donnerson never played in a regular-season game.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4GIRtq_0fzHvINz00

Packers 2018 Draft Class: The Verdict

With the Packers (1): Alexander signed a contract extension this month that keeps him contractually tied to the team through the 2026 season.

With Other Teams (5): Burks, Scott, Valdes-Scantling, St. Brown. Only Valdes-Scantling is a lock to make a roster.

Out of the League (5): Jackson, Moore, Looney, Bradley, Donnerson.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENaG6_0fzHvINz00

Drafting an elite player at a critical position is the best-case scenario in any draft. That’s Alexander. However, completely whiffing in Day 2 and missing in the fourth round, as well, is a black eye. And going 0-for-2 with the specialists provides an extra dose of insult.

The greatest general manager in sports history goes by the last name of Hindsight. Gutekunst missed on Jackson at No. 45 and, making matter worse, bypassed a quality slot receiver (Christian Kirk at No. 47), a superb tight end (Dallas Goedert at No. 49) and a four-year starting lineman (Connor Williams at No. 50) in the next five picks. All three players, who are on their second contracts, would have hit on needs.

In the third round, Gutekunst skipped quality offensive linemen Joseph Noteboom and Alex Cappa to get Burks, who started just seven games in four seasons. In the fourth round, standout tight end Dalton Schultz was taken four picks after the Packers took Moore, the 15th of 34 receivers drafted but 28th in receptions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sBi0Z_0fzHvINz00

With a 2-for-11 hit rate, Gutekunst’s inaugural draft looks like a flop. However, Alexander wasn’t just a hit – he was a home run – and his brilliant wheeling-and-dealing in that draft netted a 2019 first-round pick that was used on safety Darnell Savage, who is an above-average starter.

Getting Savage is why Pro Football Focus awarded the Packers a B-plus last week.

“Not only did the Packers turn their 2018 first-round selection into one of the top five cornerbacks in the NFL, but they also netted a 2019 first-rounder out that turned into Darnell Savage,” PFF’s Michael Renner wrote. “General manager Brian Gutekunst would go five more picks before he found another starter, though, in Valdes-Scantling, keeping this draft from a higher grade. MVS developed into a nice big-play threat who averaged over 1.4 yards per route over the past two seasons.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2F5oJs_0fzHvINz00

Our 2018 Packers Draft Grade

Alexander has been fabulous in every way. But his greatness can’t cover up the rest of an awful draft. He is the lipstick on the proverbial pig.

In the NFC, Green Bay is chasing Tampa Bay. The Bucs’ draft class included defensive tackle Vita Vea in the first round, cornerback Carlton Davis in the second round, the aforementioned Cappa in the third round and safety Jordan Whitehead in the fourth round. That’s four high-quality starters.

Taking into account this draft netted an additional first-round pick, I’d give this group a C-plus.

The Spun

Brett Favre Returning To Green Bay: NFL World Reacts

Legendary Green Bay Packers quarterback Brett Favre will return to the area later this summer. Favre, arguably the best quarterback in Packers history, is returning for Donald Driver's charity softball game. "Guess who's back?!? Brett Favre is returning for the Donald Driver Charity Softball Game, June 12 at 1:10 pm....
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Proposed Trade Between Packers and Jets Sends Disgruntled wide receiver to Green Bay

Going into the 2022 NFL season the Green Bay Packers have a number of “what ifs” at the wide receiver position. The Packers lost their top two wide receivers, Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, In the same off-season. Allen Lazard and ‘possibly’ Christian Watson will be vying for that number one wide receiver spot. The New York Jets have three wide receivers on their roster that will likely see major playing time. Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, and newly drafted Garrett Wilson. That could leave receiver Denzel Mims on the outside looking in. The Jets have already been rumored to possibly trade him.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Shocking Trade Proposal Between Packers and Seahawks Sends LT David Bakhtiari to Seattle

David Bakhtiari has been a fan favorite in Green Bay since he was drafted in 2013. There’s been very few offensive lineman in the NFL that have captured the hearts of NFL fans the way that #69 has. Even taking that into account, it is impossible to ignore what has been going on recently with his injury. That said the Packers coaching staff has said he participating with the rehab group is all precautionary. If that’s true, the Packers could still flip him for an offensive weapon for Aaron Rodgers. That weapon could be all-pro wide receiver DK Metcalf.
GREEN BAY, WI
Yardbarker

Aaron Rodgers Reveals the Defensive Player He Hated Facing

Aaron Rodgers is one of the best quarterbacks to ever play the game. When the time comes for him to retire, he will go down as one of the most accurate passers in history, and certainly the best when it comes to taking care of the football. However, that does not mean that Rodgers had an easy time of it. Even the best athletes have rivals that they just hate to face. During the recent golf special “The Match,” Aaron Rodgers and the other three star quarterbacks were asked which defensive player they hated facing the most. Aaron Rodgers’ response: Charles Woodson.
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

ESPN Announces Decision On Reporter Lisa Salters

Lisa Salters will remain a key part of ESPN's sports coverage for the foreseeable future. On Thursday, ESPN officially announced a multi-year contract extension for Salters. She'll continue to be the network's lead sideline reporter for its NBA coverage. Salters first joined ESPN in 2000. Since then, she has been...
NFL
The Spun

Bill Belichick's Girlfriend Shares Big Achievement: Fans React

Bill Belichick isn't the bragging type. Thankfully, his longtime girlfriend, Linda Holliday, is here to share his big achievements with us. While Belichick is most known for his accomplishments on the football field, he's done a lot for the sport of lacrosse, too. This week, Belichick received a major honor.
NFL
The Independent

NFL’s first openly transgender cheerleader Justine Lindsay speaks out about signing with Carolina Panthers

Justine Lindsay has spoken candidly about being the first openly transgender cheerleader for the Carolina Panthers and how proud she is to “break down that door” for future trans athletes.Lindsay, 29, discussed how she made NFL history in a recent interview with BuzzFeed News, a few months after she shared a post on Instagram to announce that she had officially joined the Carolina Panthers’ TopCats Cheerleaders.She also acknowledged how the Instagram post was her first time coming out as transgender to both her teammates and her community.“I was so scared,” she said about sharing her announcement on social media. “There’s...
CHARLOTTE, NC
The Spun

49ers Have Excused Jimmy Garoppolo: NFL World Reacts

Veteran quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will not be attending minicamp with the San Francisco 49ers this week. According to a report, the 49ers have excused Garoppolo from minicamp. The 30-year-old is still recovering from shoulder surgery he underwent earlier this off-season. The 49ers, meanwhile, reportedly still intend to trade Garoppolo ahead...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
architecturaldigest.com

NFL Star Von Miller Lists Massive Ranch-Style Colorado Home for $4.125 Million

Whether you stay with the same team your whole career or bounce around, life as a professional athlete is replete with cross-country travel. After ten seasons with the Denver Broncos, then a mid-season trade to the Los Angeles Rams in 2021, football star Von Miller is bouncing to the East Coast to play for the Buffalo Bills. As such, the linebacker has listed his sprawling Foxfield, Colorado, home for $4.125 million.
COLORADO STATE
The Spun

Rankings Name 5 Worst Quarterbacks In NFL History

Ultimately, anyone who plays quarterback in the National Football League is ridiculously skilled and talented. However, not everyone is able to show it at the professional level. Who are the worst quarterbacks in the history of the National Football League?. This week, five quarterbacks were named the worst players in...
NFL
Yardbarker

Russell Wilson Trade Predicted to Land Broncos in One-&-Done Playoff Purgatory

The Denver Broncos were one of several teams who made a bold move this offseason to acquire a player in the hopes that he would get them back to the playoffs. The acquisition of Russell Wilson came at a high cost, but it has many in Broncos Country envisioning a Super Bowl this season. After all, if teams like the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals can pull it off after being a weak Wild Card team and a bottom feeder, respectively, why can't the Broncos?
DENVER, CO
Green Bay, WI
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
306K+
Views
