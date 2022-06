Another heat wave returns to Southeast Texas! And this one will be stronger than the last. A large area of high pressure will build in over West Texas bringing several days of sizzling weather from Phoenix to El Paso to Houston. Highs in central Texas and in parts of the Rio Grande Valley will experience highs ranging from 105° to 110°, while the Gulf Coast should stay in the upper 90s or slightly above 100 by this weekend. Use care to stay hydrated if you are outdoors. Houston is just under the criteria for Heat Advisories right now, but that will change as we move through the week.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO