ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jourdanton, TX

Escaped Texas inmate dies in police shootout after allegedly murdering family of five

By Stephanie Guerilus and Morgan Winsor, ABC News
WOKV
WOKV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0sDUM0_0fzHtegH00
Accident or crime scene cordon tape kali9/Getty Images

JOURDANTON, Texas — A Texas inmate suspected of murdering five people after he escaped from a prison bus was killed by authorities on Thursday, officials said.

A massive manhunt was underway for 46-year-old Gonzalo Lopez when an adult and four children were found dead Thursday evening inside a residence in Leon County in east-central Texas, near where the inmate had escaped three weeks prior. Lopez was believed to have broken into the home and committed the murders, according to the Texas Department of Criminal Justice.

Authorities said at the time that Lopez may have stolen clothes, firearms and a 1999 white Chevrolet Silverado from the residence.

The house was believed to be a weekend home for the victims, whose primary residence was in Houston. Authorities said the family had been seen Thursday morning and were found murdered around 6 p.m. local time, after an individual contacted law enforcement because they had not heard from an elderly relative inside the home and were concerned. Authorities had initially said that two adults and three children were discovered dead there.

"We will not rest until Gonzalo Lopez is in custody," Jason Clark, chief of staff for the Texas Department of Criminal Justice, said at a press conference Thursday evening.

Later that night, deputies from the Atascosa County Sheriff's Office spotted the stolen pickup truck that Lopez was believed to be driving and followed it. They laid out spike strips that flattened all four tires of the vehicle on a street in Jourdanton, just south of San Antonio and some 250 miles southwest of Leon County. The suspect then pointed a rifle out of the window and fired several shots at the deputies, who returned fire, according to authorities.

The suspect was killed in the shootout and was confirmed to be Lopez, who authorities said was armed with an AR-15 and a pistol.

"We received additional information from the U.S. Marshals Service that he may be in the San Antonio area. So then we heightened our alert and, sure enough, we spotted him," Atascosa County Sheriff David Soward said at a press conference Thursday night. "This dangerous individual is off the street and no officers were injured."

Reward grows to $50,000 for arrest of escaped inmate serving life for murder

Lopez, who was serving a life sentence for a capital murder in Hidalgo County and an attempted capital murder in Webb County, managed to break free from his shackles, overpower a bus driver and escape from custody near Centerville on May 12, while being transported from Gatesville to Huntsville for a medical appointment. He was added to Texas' 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List and a $50,000 reward was issued for his capture.

Authorities had said Lopez was allegedly affiliated with the Mexican Mafia.

ABC News' Meredith Deliso, Marilyn Heck, Emily Shapiro, Flor Tolentino and Jennifer Watts contributed to this story.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

US Navy identifies pilot who died in California crash

SAN DIEGO — The U.S. Navy has identified the pilot who died when a Super Hornet aircraft crashed in California’s Mojave Desert. In a Sunday news release, the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet said pilot Lt. Richard Bullock was participating in “a routine training mission” when his F/A-18E Super Hornet fighter jet crashed about 2:30 p.m. PDT Friday near Trona.
CALIFORNIA STATE
WOKV

South Carolina animal rescue CEO arrested after 30 dead animals allegedly found in her home

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina animal rescue director has been arrested after 30 dead animals were allegedly found in her home. WIS says Caroline Dawn Pennington, 47, who is the CEO and director of the nonprofit animal rescue, GROWL, was arrested by the Richland County Sheriff’s Department for animal abuse after 30 animals were allegedly found dead in cages and crates.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
Centerville, TX
City
Huntsville, TX
State
Texas State
City
San Antonio, TX
Leon County, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Gatesville, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
Jourdanton, TX
Crime & Safety
City
Jourdanton, TX
County
Leon County, TX
WOKV

Lost Iditarod dog found 3 months after disappearing from checkpoint

ANCHORAGE, Alaska — An Iditarod sled dog missing for nearly three months after disappearing from the race has been found safe, the Iditarod Trail Committee said Saturday. Leon, a dog belonging to musher Sebastien Dos Santos Borges of France, was last seen at the Ruby checkpoint of the annual dog-sledding race in Alaska on March 13, KTUU-TV reported.
WOKV

Heavy rain hits Florida, flooding strands Miami vehicles

Parts of South Florida were experiencing road flooding from heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moved across the state. Officials in Miami warned drivers about road conditions as many cars were stuck on flooded streets. "This is a dangerous and life-threatening situation. Traveling during...
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

Heavy rain expected in parts of Florida, Cuba, Bahamas

MIAMI — (AP) — Parts of Florida braced for heavy rain and wind Saturday as a storm system that battered Mexico moves across the state. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said the storm once known as Agatha in the Pacific Ocean will be known as Alex in the Atlantic Ocean basin, once it reaches tropical storm status.
MIAMI, FL
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
8K+
Followers
70K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy