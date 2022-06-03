Tiger Tracker: Clemson Hands Out More New Offers, Official Visitors List for Weekend

A list of new offers that were handed out on Thursday, as well as a look at the list of prospects set to take official visits to Clemson this weekend.

It's been a busy week in Clemson recruiting.

Not only have the Dabo Swinney high school camps got underway, but we've also seen a number of 2024 offers going out over the past two days. There's also the big recruiting event coming up this weekend with well over two dozen 2023 prospects set to take official visits.

There was also a new 2023 offer that went out, as WR Noble Johnson nabbed one after an impressive workout at camp on Thursday. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound prospect from Rockwall, Texas, now has 30 offers in total. He's taken visits to Ole Miss, Arkansas and Louisville over the past few weeks, with the Cardinals, Texas A&M and LSU being some of his most recent offers.

New 2024 Offers

TE Jack Larsen (Charlotte Catholic, NC): Visited on Thursday

CB Amillio Argard (St. Joseph's Prep, PA): Camped at Clemson on Thursday

S Mike Matthews (Parkview High, GA): Arguably the top safety in the class

OL Josiah Thompson (Dillon High, SC) 11 total offers, including FSU and South Carolina

This weekend will be of utmost importance with regard to the 2023 class. That doesn't mean Clemson will land a bunch of commitments this weekend, just that this is the next step in the process with a number of priority targets.

The fact that Dabo Swinney is hosting players on official visits this weekend is pretty notable in and of itself. The head coach has generally saved officials for the fall, and this is absolutely a sign that Swinney is willing to adapt to the ever-changing landscape that is the world of recruiting.

June 3-5 Official Visits

DL Peter Woods

DE AJ Hoffler

DE T.J. Searcy

DE Hunter Osborne

DE Darron Reed

DE Keldric Faulk

DE Colton Vasek

DT Stephiylan Green (no offer)

S Kylen Webb

S Amhad Brown

CB Damari Brown

LB Tony Rojas

LB Jamal Anderson

LB Dee Crayton

LB Lewis Carter

OL Markee Anderson

OL Harris Sewell

OL Ian Reed

OL Conner Lew

OL Zecharia Owens

WR Tyler Williams

WR Ronan Hanafin

WR Noah Rogers

RB Jeremiah Cobb

TE Markus Dixon

TE Olsen Patt Henry

Current 2023 commits, QB Chris Vizzina, WR Nathaniel Joseph, CB Branden Strozier and DE David Ojiegbe are also set to take their official visits this weekend.

DE Colton Vasek named his five finalists on Thursday night ahead of his weekend visit, with Clemson, Oregon, Oklahoma, Texas and Texas Tech all making the cut.

The 2022 Tigers will look to make a run at a fourth national title this season and are currently on FanDuel Sportsbook's list to win it all in 2022 at No. 4.

