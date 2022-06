Early this year, Gray Fultz kicked off a viral recipe sensation from her Richmond apartment with four words: "It's sandwich time, b------."What's happening: Fultz took to TikTok in March to share sandwich-making secrets she learned while working with her boyfriend, Josh Wright, at Pop's Market on Grace. Wright sold Pop's last year, and its new owners are reopening it as a fried chicken restaurant.But Fultz's chaotic rundown of how the shop made its delicious Italian grinders has now been viewed millions of times.The secret: In the case of the Italian, it's all about the grinder salad.What's grinder salad, you ask?...

RICHMOND, VA ・ 12 HOURS AGO