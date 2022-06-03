ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taylor County, GA

Taylor's Friday Morning Forecast

WMAZ
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA summertime cold front will roll through...

www.13wmaz.com

WMAZ

Weather Works: What is a microburst?

MACON, Ga. — Thunderstorms are a common occurrence in Central Georgia, especially in the summertime, but have you ever heard of or seen a thunderstorm producing a microburst?. Some people confuse microbursts with tornadoes but they are very different. A microburst is a surge of sinking air, or what...
MACON, GA
WMAZ

Westside alum Kareem Jackson hosts football camp in Macon

MACON, Ga. — He’s now a Denver Bronco, but once was a Westside Seminole. “It started for me here. And to be where I am now, I definitely don't take any of this for granted," Denver Bronco Kareem Jackson said. Going on his 12th year in the National...
MACON, GA
County
WMAZ

Atlanta coffee shop offers safe space to anyone being followed in neighborhood

ATLANTA — An Atlanta coffee shop is now vowing to serve up coffee and safety. ParkGrounds coffee is tucked away along Flat Shoals Avenue in southeast Atlanta and is open seven days a week. The shop, found in the heart of historic Reynoldstown, announced Sunday it would open its doors to anyone who felt like they were being followed or harassed in the neighborhood.
ATLANTA, GA
