Lucy is a beautiful and happy doberman/labrador mix who has been at Coweta County Animal Services for around a year now. She has had all her vaccines, and is heartworm negative. She loves playing with other dogs and kids. She has come a long way, and has been raised by the animal shelter. While she is not on the adoption floor, she is still adoptable. You can ask to meet Lucy at the Coweta County Animal Services, located at 91 Selt Road in Newnan.

NEWNAN, GA ・ 13 HOURS AGO