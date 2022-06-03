ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TxDOT wants cops to crack down on speeders, but APD's traffic enforcement units are understaffed

By KUT 90.5
Cover picture for the articleWith traffic crashes killing about 10 people a day across the state, the Texas Department of Transportation is launching its first-ever safety campaign focused on the leading cause of road deaths: speeding. The new campaign includes an increase in speed limit enforcement by police across Texas from June 7...

Trek Fiftytwo
4d ago

APD is to busy giving commercial trucks ridiculous tickets,and giving people tickets because their window tint is too dark !!

Operation Slowdown: Texas officers to crack down on speeding

TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) -- Texas law enforcement will be cracking down on speeding drivers after new data shows the number of people killed in vehicle crashes last year has reached its highest level in decades. It's called "Operation Slowdown." Texas police say speed is the number one cause for roadway crashes and it results in one out of every three traffic deaths. Statewide, speed was to blame for more than 160,000 traffic crashes last year. To keep the streets safe, police will be writing citations during this two-week period and law enforcement vehicles will spend extra time driving the roads reminding motorists what a safe speed looks like. In addition to just following the speed limit, TxDOT released the following safety tips: Match your speed to road conditions if there's bad weather or you're driving through a work zone. Slow down and allow for more distance to stop when traffic is heavy. Watch for signs alerting you of reduced speed limits ahead. 
APD detectives search for aggravated assault suspect

AUSTIN, Texas - The Austin Police Department (APD) is searching for an aggravated assault suspect. Police said on May 28 around 2 p.m., officers responded to the 12200 block of Heatherly Drive. When officers arrived, they found two victims. The victims said they were in the apartment complex office when...
Pedestrian dies after suspected collision on East Ben White Boulevard

AUSTIN, Texas — One person has died after a suspected collision between a pedestrian and a vehicle Sunday morning in southeast Austin. Austin-Travis County EMS (ATCEMS) said at 7:15 a.m. Sunday that medics had obtained a deceased on scene pronouncement for an adult from a suspected auto vs. pedestrian collision between 4710 and 5604 E. Ben White Blvd.
Friday Temple robbery suspect identified

Temple, Tx ( FOX44) – Bond has been set at $50,000 for a 25-year-old Round Rock man arrested by Temple police moments after a Friday afternoon robbery. Reginald J Daniels remained in the Bell County Jail Monday on second degree felony robbery charges. Police had been called to the...
Person dies in "suspected" auto-pedestrian crash in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - An adult is dead after a "suspected" auto-ped crash in Southeast Austin early Sunday morning. ATCEMS says medics pronounced the person dead at the scene along E. Ben White Boulevard near Alvin Devane Boulevard just before 7 a.m. June 5. Drivers were told to expect extended closures...
Boating citations issued by wardens down over holiday

Texas Game Wardens issued 62 fewer citations during boat inspections over the Memorial Day weekend, a drop they attribute to increased boating safety awareness and stepped-up patrols. Between Friday and Monday, 352 game wardens conducted 10,218 safety checks on vessels. Texas Game Warden Col. Chad Jones attributed this decrease to...
