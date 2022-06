In the short week following Memorial Day weekend, Manhattan luxury sales managed to rebound from a three-week slump, according to Monday’s report from Olshan Realty. There were 28 contracts signed for Manhattan properties priced $4 million and up between May 30 and June 5, according to the report, for a total sales volume of $190.4 million. During the previous week, just 21 contracts were signed, rounding out a three-week long decline in activity amid stock market volatility and rising interest rates.

