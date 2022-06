Researchers have discovered an ancient animal related to giraffes with a unique “helmet” on top of their heads — which they believe would have been used for butting each other.The scientists also say this discovery sheds new light on how modern-day giraffes evolved to have long necks.Fossils of the new creature, which they’ve named Discokeryx xiezhi, were found in northern China. “Xiezhi” refers to a mythical Chinese horned creature. A description of the animal was published on Thursday in Science.The top of the animal’s head was probably layered in keratin, the same material that makes up hair and nails...

WILDLIFE ・ 2 DAYS AGO