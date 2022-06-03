ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

How is Disneyland going to solve its Magic Key problem? The fate of annual passes at the park is unclear.

By Julie Tremaine
SFGate
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A pending lawsuit has complicated an already complicated...

www.sfgate.com

State
California State
WDW News Today

Off-Duty Detective Stops Beating of 5-Year-Old at Disney’s Hollywood Studios, Genie+ Moving to Day-Of Purchases Subject to Availability Starting June 8, & More: Daily Recap (5/18/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 18, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

The priciest place on earth: Family of four hit with $8,480 tab for five-day Disney vacation as skyrocketing ticket prices and lack of cheaper options put this great American getaway out of reach for middle class folks

A Disney World vacation was once seen as the tradition getaway for the American middle class family, but it is increasingly slipping out of reach. Over the past few years, the prices of tickets for the amusement park have skyrocketed as executives continue to raise the price of food and begin catering to higher-paying clientele.
ORLANDO, FL
WDW News Today

Disney World Cast Members Now Required to Ask Guests If They Will Use Disney Visa Card, EPCOT Guest Relations Reopens With New Look, and More: Daily Recap (5/23/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, May 23, 2022.
LIFESTYLE
Daily Mail

EXCLUSIVE: Homeless at the gates of Disney: Thousands are living in motels, encampments and even their cars - in the shadow of the 'Most Magical Place on Earth' amid soaring rent prices and post-pandemic unemployment

It's the 'Most Magical Place on Earth', where millions of families flock every year to have their dreams spun from fantasy to reality. But for thousands living in the shadow of Disney World near Kissimmee, Florida, life is far from a fairytale, and more like a nightmare of homelessness and uncertainty.
WDW News Today

Guest Drops Watch on Ride & Then Has $40,000 in Fraudulent Credit Card Charges, Revenge Travel Affecting Disney Parks’ Crowds, Star Wars Treats at the Grand Floridian, and More: Daily Recap (5/21/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Saturday, May 21, 2022.
FLORIDA STATE
WDW News Today

Guest Arrested at Magic Kingdom Reportedly Caught Stealing from Guest Strollers, Disney CEO Bob Chapek Doubles Down on Park Passes, Insiders Say There Are Many Replacement Candidates for Bob Chapek, and More: Daily Recap (5/11/22)

This post may contain affiliate links; please read the disclosure for more information. We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Wednesday, May 11, 2022.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Complex

Disneyland Paris Apologizes to Couple After Staffer Interrupted Marriage Proposal

So much for being “the happiest place on earth.”. Disneyland Paris received backlash this week after one of its workers ruined a marriage proposal l in front of Sleeping Beauty’s castle. A now-viral video showed the man kneeling on one knee as he presented the ring to his partner. The woman becomes visibly emotional and puts her hands over her mouth, as on-lookers immediately break into applause. However, before the man can stand on his feet, a nearby Disneyland staffer rushes to grab the ring box out of his hand.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
WDW News Today

Police Handcuff and Escort Young Guest Out of Magic Kingdom

TikTok user Natalie Curling shared a video of several Sheriff’s Department officers escorting a young guest out of Magic Kingdom yesterday evening. A magical day at Disney world arresting a child #disney #disneyworld #magickingdom #wdw #magic #florida. ♬ The Disney Logo Theme When You Wish Upon A Star (From...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
15K+
Followers
2K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

