"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Judith Lucille Eckart, 66, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was born April 2, 1956 in Harvey, IL the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Inez (Demkier) Richnak. On May 22, 1992 in Collinsville, IL she married Dan Eckart and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lindsey Krankel (Jason) of Alton, Amy Eckart of Godfrey and one son, Zachary Dellamano (Emily) of Godfrey, one granddaughter, Eve Dellamano, one sister, Mary Helfenberger (Gary) of Rockbridge Baths, VA, one brother, Mike “Harry” Richnak of West Grove, PA and one sister in law, Candy Richnak of St. Charles, MO. Judy was a devoted animal lover and friend to many. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Richnak. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
Comments / 1