Grafton, IL

"Dinky" returns to Grafton

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEver heard about the Dinky? Before the Great River Road was constructed, a unique “Railbus” connected Alton and Grafton, with stops...

Carolyn Klocke

Carolyn Faye (nee, Blocker) Klocke, 78, passed away June 5, 2022 at her home surrounded by family. Born April 25, 1944 in Leachville, Ark., she was the daughter of Jack and Eva Dee (Coburn) Blocker. Carolyn married William "Bill" Everett in 1960. He preceded in death in 1979. She was...
WOOD RIVER, IL
Mia looking for family friendly home

GODFREY - Mia, a 2-3-year-old Shepherd mix, who is friendly and cute, sadly was  brought to 5A's because her former owners "had no room for her." Mia is friendly and playful, but can also be rambunctious. She has been around adults and children up to the age of 10. Mia would love an active, happy family to live with forever. To adopt an animal from Alton's Five A's, which stands for Alton Area Animal Aid Association, come out to the shelter and visit the animals. The no-kill shelter is open daily from 11a.m.-3 p.m. Come visit with the animals, fill out some needed paperwork and pay the adoption fee. 5A's is located at 5430 N. Alby St., in Godfrey.
GODFREY, IL
Dennis Bick

Dennis George Bick, 69, passed away at 5:49 p.m., Wednesday, May 25, 2022 at SSM St Mary’s Hospital-St. Louis in Richmond Heights, Missouri. He was born on March 14, 1953 in Carrollton, Illinois, one of seven children born to the late Joseph William and Gertrude Theresa (Klocke) Bick. Following...
GRAFTON, IL
Toni Wedding

Toni Renee Wedding, 66, died unexpectedly at 12:45 p.m., Thursday, June 2, 2022 at Jersey Community Hospital in Jerseyville. She was born on May 28, 1956 in Alton, Illinois to the late Andrew and Pansy (Geisler) Coates. She married Charles Nicholas Wedding on December 5, 1979 in Madison County, Illinois...
ALTON, IL
Pat Brandmeyer Claims Top $50,000 In Big-Bona Raffle

EDWARDSVILLE - Pat Brandmeyer of Albers was the big winner in the Big-Bona Raffle at Bonifest this past weekend. Shown above is the draw for the winning ticket. Brandmeyer captured $50,000 for the top prize in the raffle. The second-place winner was Evan Kiel, of Wildwood, MO., of $1,250, and...
EDWARDSVILLE, IL
Scott and Mechelle perform Wednesday in Granite City

GRANITE CITY - Musical duo Scott and Mechelle will take the stage at Civic Park, 1301 Niedringhaus Ave., in Granite City as part of the city's annual Music in the Park series from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 8. Scott and Mechelle are an acoustic duo covering artists such as: Fleetwood Mac, Janis Joplin, Bob Dylan, Rolling Stones, Dolly Parton and Ellie King. The music in the park series will continue every Wednesday until Oct. 26.
GRANITE CITY, IL
Lisa Mowrey

Lisa M. Mowrey, 60, of Grafton passed away Sunday, May 29, 2022 at St Anthony's Hospital in Alton. She was born January 7, 1962 in Wood River to William and Margaret (Christian) Nolan. She married Jerry L. Mowrey March 5, 2002. Lisa was very personable and had a great sense...
GRAFTON, IL
Mary Hallowell Belt

Mary Robien Hallowell Belt, passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by family, on Wednesday, June 1, 2022. She was born in Collinsville, IL, on January 15, 1945, to Mr. and Mrs. Elmer Robien. She was blessed to spend the last 7 years with Robert Belt, who she called "the love...
COLLINSVILLE, IL
#Dinky
Irene Heffner

Irene Ella Heffner (Pruitt/Gesell), 83, passed peacefully at home in Godfrey. all of her adult years in Alton. She was preceded in death by her husband,. Monty, and sister, Betty Garrett. She will be desperately missed by her two. sons and their wives, Mark and Melissa Pruitt of Godfrey, and...
ALTON, IL
2-alarm fire destroys Edwardsville home

EDWARDSVILLE, Ill. – A second-alarm fire in Edwardsville Sunday left a home uninhabitable. The Edwardsville Fire Department was dispatched to the fire at about 5 p.m. The home is located near 5th Avenue and Bryant Avenue. Not only was the home destroyed, but three vehicles in and around the garage were destroyed. When firefighters arrived […]
Kathleen Sedlacek

Kathleen “Kathy” Dauer Sedlacek, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born October 30, 1942 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late Kazmer and Anna (Zaloga) Okai. She married Dennis A. Dauer in 1965 and he passed away in 2003 and she later married Mark Robert Sedlacek on October 4, 2004 at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and he passed away on September 14, 2019. Kathy was a registered nurse with over 50 years of dedicated service working at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and with the offices of Dr. Lay, Dr. Wilkins and Dr. Cantrell, all in Granite City and with the office of Dr. Schueler in Maryville. She was a faithful member of New Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active with the Bell Choir and Prayer Shaw Ministry. She was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed her days of toll painting. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathy Dauer of Lima, New York; several nieces; nephews; other extended family, her cherished grand cats and many friends.
Khan featured at river talk

EAST ALTON – Mississippi River Network Policy Director Maisah Khan will speak 7 p.m. June 21 at the National Great Rivers Research and Education Center’s Neighbor Nights event at 1 Confluence Way in East Alton .
EAST ALTON, IL
Debra Waters

Debra K. Waters, 61, passed away at 11:00 am on Saturday June 4, 2022 at River Crossing of. She was born on December 3, 1960 in Alton, the daughter of the late Robert & Mary (Higdon) Scharth. Debra graduated from Alton High School and worked in telecommunication for AT&T. She...
ALTON, IL
Part of Route 109 to close next week

If you use Illinois Route 109 to get back and forth between Godfrey and Jerseyville, you’ll need to make alternate plans starting next week. On Monday, the Illinois Department of Transportation is closing 109 between Lodi Road and Hagen Road, weather permitting. That’s about 1 ½ mile south of Jerseyville.
JERSEYVILLE, IL
Judith Eckart

Judith Lucille Eckart, 66, of Godfrey, IL passed away on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at her home. She was born April 2, 1956 in Harvey, IL the daughter of the late Paul Joseph and Inez (Demkier) Richnak. On May 22, 1992 in Collinsville, IL she married Dan Eckart and he survives. Also surviving are two daughters, Lindsey Krankel (Jason) of Alton, Amy Eckart of Godfrey and one son, Zachary Dellamano (Emily) of Godfrey, one granddaughter, Eve Dellamano, one sister, Mary Helfenberger (Gary) of Rockbridge Baths, VA, one brother, Mike “Harry” Richnak of West Grove, PA and one sister in law, Candy Richnak of St. Charles, MO. Judy was a devoted animal lover and friend to many. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by one brother, Stephen Richnak. A memorial visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Friday, June 10, 2022 at Gent Funeral Home in Alton. Memorials may be made to the 5A’s Animal Shelter or the American Cancer Society. Additional information and online guest book may be found at www.gentfuneralhome.com.
GODFREY, IL
Marilyn Garin

Marilyn J. Garin, 87, of Granite City, IL died on Saturday, June 5, 2022 at Cedarhust Care Center in Granite City, IL. She was born on April 15, 1935 in Greenville, IL to Charles and Gladys (Paulding) Spies. She was employed at Granite City Trust in Granite City, IL for...
GRANITE CITY, IL
10 people rescued from idled boat Sunday night

ALTON – Ten people were rescued from an idled boat in the Mississippi River Sunday evening. Alton Deputy Fire Chief Matthew Fischer said the department received a call at 6:42 p.m. Sunday about a stranded boat between the Clark Bridge and the Melvin Price Lock and Dam.
ALTON, IL
Gay McLaughlin

Gay L. McLaughlin, 88, passed away at 3:30 a.m. Monday, June 6, 2022 at Robings Manor Rehab & Healthcare in Brighton. Born March 31, 1934 in Lyndon Vermont, she was the daughter of Jackson D. Carter and Ruth (Tyler) Carter. She loved taking walks, sunbathing, reading books, volunteering at the...
BRIGHTON, IL
Strong early ticket sales for Boyz II Men concert

Since the announcement a little over a week ago, interest in tickets for the Boyz II Men concert in Alton later this year has been good, according to the head of the Amphitheater Commission. At 7pm on August 21, the Grammy award-winning R&B group will perform at the Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater, fulfilling a quest by local organizers that began shortly before the pandemic hit.
ALTON, IL
Dorothy Pryor

Dorothy Aline Pryor, 60, passed away on Tuesday, May 31, 2022 at Barnes-Jewish Hospital in St. Louis, Mo. She was born on June 29, 1961 in Rhode Island to Amil and Maxine (Martin) Goskie. She married the love of her life, Bruce Pryor on January 5, 1980 in South Roxana,...

