"Dinky" returns to Grafton

Kathleen “Kathy” Dauer Sedlacek, 79, of Glen Carbon, Illinois passed away at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, June 5, 2022 at Barnes Hospital in St. Louis, Missouri. She was born October 30, 1942 in Glen Carbon, the daughter of the late Kazmer and Anna (Zaloga) Okai. She married Dennis A. Dauer in 1965 and he passed away in 2003 and she later married Mark Robert Sedlacek on October 4, 2004 at New Bethel United Methodist Church in Glen Carbon and he passed away on September 14, 2019. Kathy was a registered nurse with over 50 years of dedicated service working at St. Louis Children’s Hospital and with the offices of Dr. Lay, Dr. Wilkins and Dr. Cantrell, all in Granite City and with the office of Dr. Schueler in Maryville. She was a faithful member of New Bethel United Methodist Church where she was active with the Bell Choir and Prayer Shaw Ministry. She was a member of the Sports Car Club of America and enjoyed her days of toll painting. She will be remembered for the love and special times shared with her family and friends. She is survived by a son and daughter-in-law, Kenneth and Kathy Dauer of Lima, New York; several nieces; nephews; other extended family, her cherished grand cats and many friends.

1 DAY AGO