“A potential Croke Park rematch between Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano has been ruled out for this year,” writes The Irish Times, “after the Irish boxer’s promoter Eddie Hearn suggested that the Serrano camp turned down the offer of a second bout.” If this news is true – And who can tell when it comes to the sport of boxing? – then Ireland, and fight fans across the globe, are going to miss out on a highly anticipated bout. The first fight between Taylor and Serrano, which went down at New York’s Madison Square Garden last spring, was a classic, one which saw Taylor squeak by with a close decision win. Most would agree a rematch was certainly in order.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO