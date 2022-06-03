Choosing ‘Knowledge Instead of Fear,’ Kean University Graduate Overcomes Cancer as She Earns Her Degree

Leasing to Kick off this Summer for Acclaimed Brand’s Newest Community in Downtown Newark. Newark, NJ (June 7, 2022) — Construction is nearing completion on Newark Urby, paving the way for leasing to officially launch this summer. In anticipation of the opening, Urby and LMXD, which have teamed up to create the new mixed-use project in New Jersey’s largest city, today announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist for prospective residents to receive advance information on the community and be among the first to schedule private tours of Urby Newark, which is located at 155 Washington Street.

NEWARK, NJ ・ 4 HOURS AGO