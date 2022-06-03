ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union, NJ

Choosing ‘Knowledge Instead of Fear,’ Kean University Graduate Overcomes Cancer as She Earns Her Degree

paramuspost.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUNION, N.J. — Rachael Johnson was a Kean University sophomore in February 2020 when she first suspected something was wrong. She had swollen glands that didn’t improve, was having hot flashes, and was so fatigued that she often felt sleepy while driving. Because of the disruptions caused...

paramuspost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Jersey Shore Online

State Files Lawsuit Against Capri Institute

BRICK – A school for hairstyling with a campus in Brick is being sued by the state of New Jersey for abruptly closing in December of 2021, giving less than 48 hours notice to students. The state is also seeking to suspend the school’s licenses to operate in New...
BRICK, NJ
trentondaily.com

Her Title Changed, But Her Important Work Stays the Same!

One of our community’s most beloved matriarchs has a new title. At a recent board meeting at The Father Center of New Jersey, longtime leader Karen Andrade-Mims received a title change from Executive Director to Chief Executive Officer. This move reflects the important work being done by one of the community’s most cherished organizations and reinforces the growth and expansion the agency has experienced during one of the most challenging times for nonprofits in our recent history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Toms River, NJ
City
Manahawkin, NJ
City
Marlboro Township, NJ
Marlboro Township, NJ
Education
Union, NJ
Education
City
Union, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

This New Jersey Wedding Was Surprisingly Not A Complete Disaster

A huge congratulations to my best friends Tyler and Chelsea. On Saturday, June 4th, 2022, they got married! The wedding was at The Hamilton Manor in Hamilton, New Jersey. Even though the venue is not in Monmouth or Ocean County, I still highly recommend having a wedding there. It's a beautiful place, and it's a quick drive west for Jersey Shore locals.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

New Jersey gets sued and it’s about time (Opinion)

It's going to be a great, but long night tonight. As you know, I have been hard at work building a grassroots organization to promote "Common Sense" policies across NJ. We have now topped 48,000 members and are represented in all 21 counties. Many members are volunteering their personal time...
paramuspost.com

URBY AND LMXD ANNOUNCE PRIORITY WAITLIST FOR NEWARK URBY

Leasing to Kick off this Summer for Acclaimed Brand’s Newest Community in Downtown Newark. Newark, NJ (June 7, 2022) — Construction is nearing completion on Newark Urby, paving the way for leasing to officially launch this summer. In anticipation of the opening, Urby and LMXD, which have teamed up to create the new mixed-use project in New Jersey’s largest city, today announced the formation of a Priority Waitlist for prospective residents to receive advance information on the community and be among the first to schedule private tours of Urby Newark, which is located at 155 Washington Street.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kean University#Cancer Research#Graduate College
New Jersey Stage

Central NJ’s Only Black History Museum to Hold Juneteenth Celebration

(SKILLMAN, NJ) -- The Stoutsburg Sourland African American Museum (SSAAM), central New Jersey’s only Black history museum, will hold its first Juneteenth celebration on Saturday, June 18, from 11:00am to 3:00pm. This family-friendly event, “Freedom Forward,” will feature live music from The Jonathan Ware Quartet, food from Trenton BBQ restaurant “The Big Easy,” artist talks, theatrical performances, activities for kids, and inspiring community speakers and leaders celebrating African American resilience and freedom. It will take place at the National Historic Register-listed Mt. Zion AME Church in Skillman and the adjacent True Farmstead, a historic African American-owned property recently purchased by SSAAM and the Sourland Conservancy. This celebration marks the first time visitors will be welcomed back to the museum’s home in-person since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TRENTON, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

NJ schools get remote option on election day in response to Texas shooting

New Jersey schools acting as polling places for this Tuesday's primary election will have the option to have a remote learning day, state officials confirmed. Several districts have informed their communities that students and teachers will not be in the building on election day. These precautions are being taken as a direct result of the shooting in Uvalde, Texas that left 19 students and two teachers dead.
TEXAS STATE
paramuspost.com

West Side Volunteers Pack 10,000 Meals in Two Hours

RIDGEWOOD – Assemble and pack 10,000 meals in two hours?!. That is what 92 members and friends of West Side Presbyterian Church were able to accomplish for Rise Against Hunger, a growing global movement to end hunger by empowering communities, nourishing lives and responding to emergencies. “We originally planned...
RIDGEWOOD, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Cancer
Country
China
paramuspost.com

New Postmaster Takes the Oath of Office in Newark

NEWARK, NJ — Silvia Glover has been officially sworn-in to the highest-level Postmaster position in the state of New Jersey, with retail and delivery oversight of the city of Newark. At a June 2 ceremony at 2 Federal Square, Postmaster Glover became responsible for overseeing more than 500 postal...
NEWARK, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

This may be the best ice cream in New Jersey

So after visiting the Van Vleck House and Gardens, I wanted a good scoop of ice cream. I decided to visit Applegate Farms in Montclair, which has been serving ice cream since 1848. When I pulled up the place was packed! Which is usually a good sign that it’s worth eating there.
MONTCLAIR, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy