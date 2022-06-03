ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jim Ross Reflects On Mick Foley’s Run As Cactus Jack In WCW, Ric Flair’s Criticism Of Foley’s Style

By Blake Lovell
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a recent edition of Grilling JR, Jim Ross discussed Ric Flair’s criticism of Foley’s style, Foley’s run as Cactus Jack in WCW, and much more. You can read his comments below. Jim Ross on Mick Foley’s ability to connect with the audience: “The thing about...

Cody Rhodes Addresses Crowd Following WWE Hell in a Cell

Cody Rhodes spoke to the crowd after Sunday night’s WWE Hell in a Cell went off the air. PWInsider reports that Rhodes, who was crying, told the crowd that he would talk about his injury more tomorrow on Raw before thanking the audience for coming to the show. Rhodes...
WWE
Cody Rhodes Fights Through Torn Pec, Defeats Seth Rollins Inside Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Cody Rhodes might be have some questionable judgment about when to rest an injury, but it also means that he was able to fight through his torn pectoral tendon to beat Seth Rollins at WWE Hell in a Cell. Rhodes defeated Rollins inside the Cell in a match that saw him working with the severe injury. Rhodes survived several attempts by Rollins to put him away, as well as his own injury-asserted limitations, to pin Rollins after two Cross Rhodes and a sledgehammer shot. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
Finn Balor Joins The Judgment Day On WWE Raw, Group Turns On Edge (Clips)

The Judgment Day added its newest member in Finn Balor on tonight’s Raw, and then promptly turned on its leader in Edge. Monday night’s episode saw Balor come out to join the stable, after which Balor said that joining the stable was a choice but a calling. He said he was tired of being something he wasn’t and said that he spoke with them last night and they realized they have a lot in common. Damien Priest said that Edge has taught them to get rid of any limitations that was holding them back, and the last of that is Edge himself.
WWE
UPDATED x2: WWE Confirms Cody Rhodes’ Torn Pec, Hell in a Cell Match Still On

UPDATE: WWE has confirmed that Cody Rhodes suffered an torn pectoral tendon, noting that his match with Seth Rollins is still on for tonight’s Hell in a Cell PPV. During tonight’s Kickoff Show, it was confirmed that Rhodes suffered a “partially torn right pectoral tendon” during his altercation with Seth Rollins on Raw. Kayla Braxton said that while weight training, “the tendon tore completely off the bone.”
WWE
Bobby Lashley Defeats MVP & Omos At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Bobby Lashley had the odds stacked against him at WWE Hell in a Cell, but was still able to get past Omos and MVP. Lashley defeated his rivals in a handicap match at tonight’s show, taking advantage of a distraction by Cedric Alexander to spear Omos and then put MVP in the Hurt Lock. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
411mania.com

Highlights From Raw Women’s Championship Match At WWE Hell in a Cell

Bianca Belair remains your Raw Women’s Champion following her match with Asuka and Becky Lynch at WWE Hell in a Cell. Belair defeated the two in the opening match of tonight’s show to retain her championship, and you can see some clips from the match below. Belair’s title...
Paul Heyman Issues Warning to Riddle After Challenge to Roman Reigns

– During last night’s edition of Raw, Riddle challenged WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns to a match at WWE Money in the Bank 2022. Later on Raw Talk, Riddle said that he’d be going to SmackDown this Friday to secure the match against The Tribal Chief. Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, later responded to Riddle’s comments via Twitter, which you can see below.
WWE
Cody Rhodes Confirms Pec Surgery Date, Is Attacked By Seth Rollins On WWE Raw (Clips)

The date of Cody Rhodes’ surgery for his torn pectoral tendon was confirmed on tonight’s Raw, shortly before he was assaulted by Seth Rollins. On Monday night’s show, Rhodes came out to address his injury and announced that he wanted to compete at WWE Money in the Bank to win a WWE Championship match. It was noted by Corey Graves that Rhodes will undergo surgery on Wednesday.
WWE
Kevin Owens Beats Ezekiel At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Kevin Owens got a win over Ezekiel, defeating the man he believes to be Elias WWE Hell in a Cell. Owens defeated his current rival at tonight’s show, pinning him after a Stunner. You can see some clips from the match below. Our ongoing Hell in a Cell coverage...
WWE
Slimmer’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report

Welcome to 411’s WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Report. We are live in beautiful Chicago, Illinois. Tonight’s Kickoff Show hosts are Kayla Braxton, Jerry “The King” Lawler, Booker T, Kevin Patrick, and Peter Rosenberg. They start by running down the entire card before heading to a video package for Bianca Belair vs. Becky Lynch vs. Asuka. Next up is a video package for Finn Balor, AJ Styles & Liv Morgan vs. The Judgment Day followed by a training montage of Cody Rhodes preparing for his Hell in a Cell match against Seth “Freakin” Rollins. We head to a video package for Bobby Lashley vs. Omos & MVP followed by a video package for Theory vs. Mustafa Ali. Next up is a video package for Madcap Moss vs. Happy Corbin followed by an interview with Ezekiel ahead of his match against Kevin Owens. The Kickoff Show finishes up with a video package for Cody Rhodes vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins, including the news that Cody Rhodes has a completely torn pectoral tendon but will still compete tonight.
WWE
Madcap Moss Gets Revenge On Happy Corbin At WWE Hell in a Cell (Clips)

Madcap Moss turned the tables on Happy Corbin, defeating him and requiring he be stretchered out after their No Holds Barred Match at WWE Hell in a Cell. Moss pinned Corbin after Pillmanizing him with the steel steps onto a chair around Corbin’s neck on Sunday night’s show. You can see some clips from the match below.
WWE
Update on Adam Cole After Missing AEW Dynamite Due To Injury

As previously reported, Adam Cole was injured at AEW Double or Nothing and pulled from last week’s Dynamite as a result. In the latest episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, Bryan Alvarez had an update on Cole’s condition and when he will be back in the ring. According to...
WWE
Stew’s WWE Hell In A Cell 2022 Thoughts

I’m abjectly terrible at knowing when wrestling is on these days. Like sometimes? I mean to watch Dynamite every week, right? But sometimes, it will be 9:30pm on Wednesday night, and I will go, “Oh! I should… Oh. Crap”. And my lack of remembering to watch...
WWE
Leighty’s Retro Review: WCW Slamboree 1997

-We continue along with our look at shows from twenty-five years ago. This is the 3rd straight WCW PPV without a World Title Match and it would take three more months before we finally got one. So, the Champion putting the World Title on ice isn’t a new thing. Let’s get to it!
WWE
WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Kickoff Show Livestream

– The WWE Hell in a Cell 2022 Kickoff Show livestream is now available. You can watch the Kickoff show for today’s event in the player below. The main card will begin at 8:00 pm EST on Peacock.
WWE

