Lena Louise (Roam) Clark, 94, went to be with her Lord Jesus and eternal family on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the BeeHive Homes of Scottsburg. She was born on November 25, 1927 to the late Robert and Carmel Roam (Payne) in Waynesville, Missouri. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church of Sellersburg and the Eastern Star Chapter 87.

SELLERSBURG, IN ・ 17 HOURS AGO