Eastern heading to semi-state

The Tecumseh baseball team emerged as the lone survivor on the Indiana high school baseball's "Regional Saturday. Defending 4A state champion Jasper dropped a hard-fought 5-2 decision to New Albany in the regional semifinals at Ruxer Field in Jasper. The Memorial Tigers downed Vincennes Lincoln in the 3A regional semifinals...
BLOOMINGTON – Bedford North Lawrence won the Unified track state championship on Saturday at Indiana University. The Stars scored 116 points to edge Lafayette Jefferson (114) and Valparaiso (107) in the 13-team field for their first state title in the eight-year history of the competition. BNL is also the first school to win state titles in Unified track and flag football.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Roosevelt Jones – a former star at Butler University and most recently an assistant coach at the University of Indianapolis – has joined the University of Evansville men’s basketball program as the Director of Men’s Basketball Operations. Purple Aces head coach David...
BEDFORD – As Indiana’s once-laughable lead shrank to a breath-holding stage that was no laughing matter, Karsyn Norman took that crucial moment to launch one of those ‘wow’ shots. Pick up a loose ball, step back to straddle the volleyball line that dissects the center circle and the 3-point arc, and fire.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The University of Evansville men’s basketball program has generated many legendary players over the years, but one of the most beloved and tallest played back in the early 1990s – Sascha Hupmann. Those who saw him play remember the 7-foot-1 center for his thunderous...
ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO/WQRF)–Former Rockford Lutheran basketball standout Kenny Strawbridge Jr. will be finishing out his college career closer to home. He indicted on his twitter account Friday that he has committed to the University of Evansville in Indiana. The Purple Aces are an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Missouri Valley Conference with […]
Lena Louise (Roam) Clark, 94, went to be with her Lord Jesus and eternal family on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at the BeeHive Homes of Scottsburg. She was born on November 25, 1927 to the late Robert and Carmel Roam (Payne) in Waynesville, Missouri. Louise was a member of First Baptist Church of Sellersburg and the Eastern Star Chapter 87.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Just a few weeks ago, the University of Evansville men’s basketball roster was only half full with eight open scholarships. Fast forward to now, the Purple Aces have a starting five, along with a full bench. On Friday, new head coach David Ragland received two...
HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) — Jeff Hall, the Director of Racing Operations with Ellis Park, has passed away. We spoke with Jeff Inman, General Manager for the historic track, who confirmed his passing. Ellis Park posted on social media two years ago thanking Hall for his hard work and dedication to the park, saying “No one […]
David Nolan Gater, age 58 of Scottsburg, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022, in Little York, Indiana. Born September 21, 1963 in Salem, Indiana, he was the son of Forrest N. "Tork" Gater and Margaret L. (Long) Gater. He had been a life resident of Gibson Township in Washington County,...
(WEHT)- Over a century after they were made, decades after they were believed to be lost, and months after they reappeared at an Evansville antique mall- the headstones for Harry Allen and Anna Borders were officially rededicated at their rightful, and final, resting places Saturday. No one at the rededication ceremony for Allen nor Borders […]
Rosebud Bakery, 6321 S. West Washington School Rd., Salem, has a June lunch special. Turkey sandwich (your choice of bread, cheese and toppings) with a KUTZTOWN soda and small bag of chips for only $5.99. They are open for business Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday from 9 a.m. to 5...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – A parade of 22 newly built homes will be featured in the Southwestern Indiana Builders Association’s (SIBA) 71st Annual Parade of Homes. The 2022 Parade of Homes begins on June 4 and runs through June 12. Admission is free and the homes are open 1-6 p.m. on weekends and 5-8 p.m. […]
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Evansville Water and Sewer Utility reminds customers to check your monthly statement for a bill insert with important information about the EWSU 2021 Annual Drinking Water Quality Report. EWSU officials say they publish their Consumer Confidence Reports yearly, detailing many different things. The report includes where your water comes from, […]
Diane Kay Duncan, 75, formerly of Evansville, passed away Tuesday, May 31, 2022, at her residence. Born July 25, 1946, in Fenton, Michigan, she was the daughter of Bruce F. and Christina Louise (Braun) Marsh. Diane was a master gardener and loved gardening. She also loved crafting, collecting, and spending...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Employees of French Lick Resort who live in southern Indiana have a new option to get to work as gas prices skyrocket. A $5 roundtrip shuttle now runs seven days a week from the resort's Clarksville office to the resort about 60 miles away. It will leave at 7 a.m. and return to Clarksville at 6 p.m.
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Big changes are coming to Evansville’s Big Top Drive-In! Joe Hardesty recently took over the classic food stop on West Maryland Street. He says he wants to make several renovations to the restaurant, of which includes the restoration of the Big Top’s Big Clown. Hardesty took to social media, looking for […]
INDIANAPOLIS — For weeks, Hoosiers have been speculating about $5 gas in Indiana. On June 3, gas stations across central Indiana began changing the dollar amount on a regular gallon of gas from a four to a five. 13News anchor Dustin Grove quite literally gasped when he saw a...
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — More shopping options will be making their way to the east side of Evansville! A new retail strip center is planned to open along North Green River Road, just north of the intersection at Morgan Avenue. Officials say the new shopping center will have patio and drive-thru availability as well as […]
