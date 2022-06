The Two Rivers City Council is scheduled to gather this evening. .They will be in the Council Chambers at 6:00 p.m., where they will start by hearing input from the public. Then, after swearing in the newest members to the Police Department, Officers Zayla Mueller, Leander Menn, Seth Tobison, Mitch Nussberger, and Luke Brinkman, City Manager Greg Buckley will recap the visit by the delegation from the Cool City’s Sister City of Domazlice in the Czech Republic.

