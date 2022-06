Whenever there’s a new AHOY book hitting shelves it’s hard not to feel 12 again. No publisher has quite had such a consistent run in recent years, certainly not any new publisher. So when you see the cover to Justice Warriors #1, which is provocative enough in itself, but then you spot the names in the credits, well it’s hard not to just beam with excitement. This new satire comes from Ben Clarkson whose illustrations and animations have featured in just about everything from Adult Swim to Vice, as well as Matt Bors whose political cartoons we can be virtually guaranteed you’ve seen. These are the kinds of names that make comics fresh and AHOY has its finger on the pulse yet again.

COMICS ・ 16 HOURS AGO