Former Rome Free Academy and Bryant University standout pitcher Tyler Schoff has earned a milestone stat. Schoff, the 23-year-old 6-foot-4 right-hander who signed with the Washington Nationals in July 2021, earned his first pro save on May 29 while pitching with the Fredericksburg Nationals. The team, based in Virginia and plays in the Carolina League North, is the single-A affiliate of the Nationals.

ROME, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO