Spike Lee's Bling And The Boston Celtics Win NBA Finals Game 1

Spike Lee ’s accessory game was on fire for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker wore a giant “MARS” necklace to rep his famous hoops-loving character Mars Blackmon from his 1986 movie “She’s Gotta Have It.” The character also starred in the “ It’s gotta be the shoes! ” commercials with Michael Jordan.

The white suit, golden footwear and captain’s hat put Lee’s ensemble over the top as the sartorial victor, while the Boston Celtics won the game over the Golden State Warriors . The visitors, who trailed by 15 late in the third quarter, outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter to win 120-108 .

Lee made his run for fashion glory before the game, and ESPN loved it.

What will you wear for Game 2?

