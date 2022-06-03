ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Spike Lee's Bling And The Boston Celtics Win NBA Finals Game 1

By Ron Dicker
HuffPost
HuffPost
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HO1G1_0fzHl28M00

Spike Lee ’s accessory game was on fire for Game 1 of the NBA Finals in San Francisco on Thursday.

The Oscar-winning filmmaker wore a giant “MARS” necklace to rep his famous hoops-loving character Mars Blackmon from his 1986 movie “She’s Gotta Have It.” The character also starred in the “ It’s gotta be the shoes! ” commercials with Michael Jordan.

The white suit, golden footwear and captain’s hat put Lee’s ensemble over the top as the sartorial victor, while the Boston Celtics won the game over the Golden State Warriors . The visitors, who trailed by 15 late in the third quarter, outscored the Warriors 40-16 in the fourth quarter to win 120-108 .

Lee made his run for fashion glory before the game, and ESPN loved it.

What will you wear for Game 2?

H/T For the Win

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

fadeawayworld.net

Deandre Ayton Is Reportedly Done With The Phoenix Suns, Detroit Pistons Could Sign Him This Summer

Deandre Ayton's future has been a matter of great speculation ever since it became clear that the Phoenix Suns are unlikely to offer him a max extension. The center's stock in Phoenix has fallen even further since, especially after his heated interaction with Head Coach Monty Williams, who isn't Ayton's biggest fan, on the sidelines during the Suns' embarrassing loss to the Dallas Mavericks in Game 7 of the Western Conference Semifinals.
PHOENIX, AZ
