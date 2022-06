The Flathead City-County Board of Health voted unanimously to recommend the county commissioners hire Jennifer Rankosky as health officer on an interim basis. Rankosky has been with the Flathead City-County Health Department for about 20 years and currently serves as the department’s population health manager. The board voted during a special meeting on June 2 and the decision took place as current health officer Joe Russell prepares to leave his role at the end of June. Russell came out of retirement to take on the role on a temporary basis. Russell previously worked for the health department for 30 years, including 20 as health officer.

FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT ・ 1 DAY AGO