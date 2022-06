Services for 83 year old Gary Daggett of Sanborn will be Tuesday, June 7, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at the Sanborn Funeral Home Chapel in Sanborn, IA. Visitation will also be held at the Sanborn Funeral Home on Monday, June 6th from 3:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m.; family will be present 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Burial will take place at Roseland Cemetery near Sanborn. The Sanborn Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements for 83 year-old Gary Daggett of Sanborn, IA.

SANBORN, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO