Johnny Depp plays another gig with Jeff Beck as he moves on from legal drama

Joaquin Phoenix has been pictured reading the script to Joker 2, which is officially happening.It’s been unknown whether Phillips planned to make a follow-up to his 2019 film, which won Phoenix a Best Actor Oscar.However, the director revealed he was moving ahead with the project by sharing the cover of the script co-written by Phillips and Scott Silver on Instagram.This image revealed the film’s working title as Joker: Folie à Deux.Excitingly, another image confirmed Phoenix’s return. He can be seen in the photo, cigarette in mouth while reading the script.Joker followed Phoenix’s Arthur Fleck, a failed clown and...

MOVIES ・ 27 MINUTES AGO