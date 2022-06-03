ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monmouth, IL

OSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center Hosting an Open House for Redesigned Emergency Department

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOSF HealthCare Holy Family Medical Center in Monmouth, Illinois, will hold a community open house for the newly redesigned emergency department (ED) on Saturday, June 4, 10 a.m. – noon. The public is invited to attend. The transition of patient care to the new department is slated for early-mid June upon...

Progress Continues on Numerous Projects Within Monmouth Community

Several ongoing projects in the Monmouth community are continuing to make progress near completion, shares Communications Director Ken Helms:. Additionally, IMEG engineers will be presenting a list of road projects for Monmouth City Council to consider and approve at the June 20th meeting. Meanwhile, Sherwin Williams has informed Monmouth’s Public Works Department that half of the road paint order has been received, which will be used to begin restriping the downtown area at the end of the month.
MONMOUTH, IL
Let the Warren County 4-H Cook Your Dinner Tonight

Dine-in, drive-thru, or carry-out dinner tonight from the Warren County 4-H barbeque. University of Illinois Extension 4-H Youth Development Educator Shelby Carlson shares this is just one fundraiser event that helps support 4-H programs and scholarships for local youth:. “We do a lot of great work throughout the year and...
WARREN COUNTY, IL
United’s Elaina Allaman Named an Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President

Elaina Allaman, the daughter of Craig and Heidi Allaman of Monmouth, has been recognized as a 2022 Illinois FFA Top 10 Section President. This award recognizes FFA members who have excelled in their role as an Illinois FFA Section President. Allaman is a member of the United FFA Chapter and has held numerous officer positions with the latest being Chapter President, Section 4 President, and District 1 Secretary. Allaman has been a very active FFA member involved in numerous activities, receiving several awards and accomplishments throughout her high school years, where she was also involved in several activities non ag related as well. As a Top Section President, Allaman was invited to attend the 2022 Illinois Farm Bureau and Affiliates Premier 20 Leadership Conference, which she called ‘a tremendous honor and extremely valuable that will help prepare her for her future.’ Allaman’s future plans include attending Western Illinois University, majoring in Ag Business. Allaman will be recognized as a Top 10 Section President during the 2022 Illinois FFA State Convention later in June.
MONMOUTH, IL
Joyce N. Arteaga

Joyce N. Arteaga, 86, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 4:52 p.m., Monday, June 6, 2022 at OSF St. Francis Medical Center. She was born on March 10, 1936 in Monmouth, IL the daughter of Ivan and Gladys (Crandall) Conn. Joyce was raised and educated in Monnouth and attended Monmouth High School.
MONMOUTH, IL
Morris A. Arnold III

Morris A. Arnold III, 80, of Roseville, IL passed away at 10:40 pm, Sunday, June 5, 2022 at his home. Morris was born December 23, 1941 in Cortland, NY, the son of Morris Aden and Dorothy (Monnigan) Arnold II. He was raised and educated in Pennsylvania and attended Andrews University in Berrien Springs, MI.
ROSEVILLE, IL
Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart

Florence M. ” Flo ” Stewart, age 82, of Gladstone, passed away Thursday, June 2, 2022 at her home in Gladstone, IL. Florence was born May 28, 1940 in Burlington, Iowa and is the daughter of Earl and Grace Bielser Seitz. Florence was raised in Gladstone where she attended local schools and G & O High School. Flo married her sweetheart Richard “Tex” Stewart on December 14, 1957 in Gladstone, Illinois. He preceded her in death on December 24, 2021. Florence began working at Sylvania in Burlington, Iowa. She later worked for Community School District #115 as a school bus driver and custodian, and retired after twenty-five years in 1996. Florence also has been an EMT for forty years working with the Gladstone Ambulance Service. She also has run a day care for many of the children in the Gladstone community. She loved them all. She enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Everyone loved ” Grammy Flo ” She went to watch her kids play in their sporting events, in band, and in dance. She loved to party and watch Dr. Phil on the television. Flo is survived by her four children, Mary “Petie” and Wendell Parsons of Gladstone, Illinois and Laura and John Anderson of Taylor Ridge, Illinois. She has two sons, Fred and Brenda Stewart and David and Lori Stewart, both of Gladstone. She has eight grandchildren, Brian Stewart and Angie of Monmouth, Justin Parsons and Megan of Biggsville, Andy Stewart and Jessica of Canton, Lindsay Anderson and Lukas Skaala of Eldridge, IA, Brandi Walker and Brad of Washington, IA, Ashley Stewart and Kaleb Gemmell of Gladstone, IL, Alissa Anderson and Cory Klepp of Rock Island, IL, and Megan Anderson and Caleb Smith of Rock Island,IL. She has six great grandchildren, Caitlyn Stewart, Chance Stewart, and Carly Stewart, Marshall Parsons, and Sherri and Lucas Stewart. Her brother survive, Earl and Daisey Seitz of Gladstone, Illinois and sister, Marge and Mike Curry of Nashville, Illinois. As Florence would call her, Special Daughter, Carol and Scott Henry, Kailee, Kaisey, and Kaydie of Biggsville, Illinois. She also has several nieces and nephews. Preceding her in death are her parents, husband Richard “Tex”, her in laws, Fred and Lucile Kisler, her brothers, Dwight Seitz and Lawrence Seitz, and her sisters, Virginia Law and Shirley Link.
GLADSTONE, IL
Abingdon man killed when UTV rolls

VEHICLE: Unit 1 – 2019 Camouflage Massimo 450 UTV. DRIVERS: Unit 1 – Troy J. Simkins, 42-year-old male from Abingdon, IL– Deceased. PASSENGERS: Unit 1 – A 7-year-old male from Abingdon, IL – Transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Unit 1 – A...
ABINGDON, IL
George M. Stegens

George M. Stegens, 65, of Galesburg, formerly of London Mills and Texas, passed away at 4:51 p.m. Wednesday, June 1, 2022, at Allure of Lake Storey in Galesburg. He was born September 15, 1956 at Galesburg Cottage Hospital, the son of Harold David and Evelyn Louise (Althiser) Stegens. He married Mae Myers in 1986 and she preceded him in death.
GALESBURG, IL
Robert A. Boyd Sr

Robert A. Boyd Sr,70, of Monmouth, IL, passed away at 12:29 pm, Saturday, June 4, 2022 at his home. Bob was born January 29, 1952 in Monmouth, IL the son of Robert E. and LaRita Lou (Opp) Boyd. He was raised and educated in Monmouth, graduating from Monmouth High School.
MONMOUTH, IL
Sandra Kay Busch

Sandra Kay Busch peacefully passed away at her home on June 1, 2022, at the age of 72. Our dear mother, sister, aunt, and friend fought a long and courageous battle with cancer. She was born to Robert Guy Thurman and Margaret Josephine Kruse on July 28, 1949. Kay was...
GALESBURG, IL
Burlington man arrested on assault charges

On June 6, 2022 at approximately 9:38 a.m. Burlington Police and Fire Departments were dispatched to the 700 Block of Aetna for a report of an assault involving a knife. Upon officer’s arrival a 43-year-old male victim was located, who had sustained a knife wound to his leg. The Burlington Fire Department transported this individual to The Southeast Iowa Regional Medical Center for treatment.
BURLINGTON, IA
Stephen “Steve” Glasnovich

Stephen “Steve” Glasnovich, 72, of Galesburg, Illinois, went to be with Jesus on June 4, 2022, peacefully at home. Steve was born May 22, 1950, in Galesburg, as the thirteenth of fourteen children to Jako and Elizabeth Glasnovich. He married Sara Coan on August 21, 1971, with whom he raised two children.
GALESBURG, IL
Burlington man facing drugs/weapon charges

Detectives with the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force have been investigating an individual suspected of trafficking narcotics in the greater Burlington area. On Friday, June 03, 2022 the Southeast Iowa Narcotics Task Force, assisted by the Burlington Police Department, the Des Moines Sheriff’s Office, and the Henry County Sheriff’s Office including their K-9 Unit, executed a search warrant in the 1600 block of South Street, in Burlington, Iowa.
BURLINGTON, IA
Redbirds Add Monmouth-Roseville Alum Drew Cole to Coaching Staff

Illinois State head coach Kristen Gillespie has added Drew Cole to the Redbird women’s basketball coaching staff following the departure of Associate Head Coach Jess Keller, who has been named an Assistant Coach at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln. “Ever since I was a student assistant coaching against Coach Gillespie,...
NORMAL, IL

