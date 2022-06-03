Man in custody following West Asheville shooting, police say

According to multiple reports a man was found dead on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds. ​On June 5th, 2022 the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 739 Roby Greene Rd, Boone NC 28607 as a result of a reported gunshot victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted by medical and fire personnel on scene but ultimately John Nicholas Porter, a 28 year old resident of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.

1 DAY AGO