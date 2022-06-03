ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Man in custody following West Asheville shooting, police say

By Kristy Kepley-Steward
my40.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Greenville man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday evening in west Asheville. Asheville police say on Thursday, June 2, at around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man...

my40.tv

Comments / 1

Related
my40.tv

Nothing found after search of Hendersonville building following reported bomb threat

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — Law enforcement were on scene of a Hendersonville building Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the City of Hendersonville says the Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) was contacted on June 7 regarding a bomb threat at the Henderson County Court Services Building at 1347 Spartanburg Highway. Officers with HPD and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched the premises and nothing was found.
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

Asheville police searching for suspect with 6 open warrants

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect with multiple open warrants against him. Officers said 36-year-old Michael Aaron Allen is facing six charges for Larceny and Second Degree Trespassing. Officers described Allen as around five feet five inches tall and 165...
ASHEVILLE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Police#Violent Crime#Wlos#Asheville Pd
my40.tv

4th-grader's skull fractured in incident with Asheville student, NC agency investigates

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating an incident at Lucy S. Herring Elementary School that left one child with a severe head injury. According to an Asheville Police Department spokesperson, an APD officer responded to the elementary school on Monday, June 6. The officer filed a report and forwarded the case to the DJJ for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Investigation underway after vandals target a pregnancy services clinic

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A clinic offering pregnancy services in the Asheville area was vandalized overnight. The suspects painted the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services building along Old Haywood Road with red spray paint and knocked out windows and door glass around the building. Asheville Police say officers were called...
ASHEVILLE, NC
FOX Carolina

NC woman charged following a series of reported vehicle break-ins

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recently charged following an investigation into recent break-ins. Deputies said on May 26, they received multiple reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight in the Mills River community. Following an investigation,...
HENDERSON COUNTY, NC
FOX Carolina

Deputies searching for missing teenager from Buncombe County

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Aubrie Podlewski, a missing 17-year-old from the Fletcher area. Deputies described Podlewski as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid-back, blue eyes and three piercings on each ear.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC
WLOS.com

Top local stories we are following today

WLOS — Asheville police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in front of Walton Street Park. It happened just before 7:15 pm Monday night close to the intersection of Walton Creek and Oakland Road. According to police, more than 30 rounds were fired, but no injuries have been reported. No suspects have been named and a motive hasn’t been released.
ASHEVILLE, NC
Go Blue Ridge

Man Found Dead At Fairgrounds In Boone

According to multiple reports a man was found dead on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds. ​On June 5th, 2022 the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 739 Roby Greene Rd, Boone NC 28607 as a result of a reported gunshot victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted by medical and fire personnel on scene but ultimately John Nicholas Porter, a 28 year old resident of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.
FOX Carolina

Police identifiy victims of shooting in West Asheville

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department identified the two victims killed during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were dispatched to Bingham Road at around 2:14 p.m., where they found two people dead with gunshot wounds. On Sunday morning, officers identified the victims as Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers.
ASHEVILLE, NC
my40.tv

Knife, meth found in man's home after being accused of stabbing woman, officials say

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion resident is facing felony charges after being accused of stabbing a woman in the chest. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says deputies met with a woman on May 24 at Mission Hospital McDowell who had been stabbed in the chest. The sheriff's office says the woman told deputies 60-year-old Russell Floyd Freshour, of Marion, was the suspect.

Comments / 0

Community Policy