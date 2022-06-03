Man in custody following West Asheville shooting, police say
By Kristy Kepley-Steward
my40.tv
4 days ago
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A Greenville man has been arrested following a shooting Thursday evening in west Asheville. Asheville police say on Thursday, June 2, at around 5:30 p.m. officers responded to a report of a man...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. — Someone fired more than four dozen shots at homes with people inside, including children, and now police are trying to track down who fired the shots. Bill Davis, with the Asheville Police Department, said the shooting happened about 6:50 p.m. Sunday in the area of Walton Street Park.
HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. WLOS — Law enforcement were on scene of a Hendersonville building Tuesday morning after receiving reports of a bomb threat. A spokesperson for the City of Hendersonville says the Hendersonville Police Department (HPD) was contacted on June 7 regarding a bomb threat at the Henderson County Court Services Building at 1347 Spartanburg Highway. Officers with HPD and the Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searched the premises and nothing was found.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said officers are looking for a suspect with multiple open warrants against him. Officers said 36-year-old Michael Aaron Allen is facing six charges for Larceny and Second Degree Trespassing. Officers described Allen as around five feet five inches tall and 165...
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — The Department of Juvenile Justice is investigating an incident at Lucy S. Herring Elementary School that left one child with a severe head injury. According to an Asheville Police Department spokesperson, an APD officer responded to the elementary school on Monday, June 6. The officer filed a report and forwarded the case to the DJJ for further investigation.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — A clinic offering pregnancy services in the Asheville area was vandalized overnight. The suspects painted the Mountain Area Pregnancy Services building along Old Haywood Road with red spray paint and knocked out windows and door glass around the building. Asheville Police say officers were called...
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office announced that a woman was recently charged following an investigation into recent break-ins. Deputies said on May 26, they received multiple reports of vehicles that had been broken into overnight in the Mills River community. Following an investigation,...
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office said deputies are searching for Aubrie Podlewski, a missing 17-year-old from the Fletcher area. Deputies described Podlewski as around 5 feet 5 inches tall and 145 pounds. She has long brown/blonde hair that reaches her mid-back, blue eyes and three piercings on each ear.
WLOS — Asheville police are investigating after dozens of shots were fired in front of Walton Street Park. It happened just before 7:15 pm Monday night close to the intersection of Walton Creek and Oakland Road. According to police, more than 30 rounds were fired, but no injuries have been reported. No suspects have been named and a motive hasn’t been released.
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A 17-year-old boy was shot and killed near West Boulevard Saturday morning, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Police said officers responded to a shooting just after noon on June 4 in the 5700 block of Leake Street. When they arrived, officers found a vehicle crashed into a tree […]
According to multiple reports a man was found dead on Sunday at the High Country Fairgrounds. On June 5th, 2022 the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office responded to 739 Roby Greene Rd, Boone NC 28607 as a result of a reported gunshot victim. Lifesaving efforts were conducted by medical and fire personnel on scene but ultimately John Nicholas Porter, a 28 year old resident of Watauga County, was pronounced deceased. An investigation into the incident is still ongoing, however the Watauga County Sheriff’s Office is not seeking any suspects at this time, and has no reason to believe that any other members of the public were at risk during the incident.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department identified the two victims killed during a shooting on Saturday afternoon. According to police, officers were dispatched to Bingham Road at around 2:14 p.m., where they found two people dead with gunshot wounds. On Sunday morning, officers identified the victims as Adrian Romero-Valdez and Ahmed Deshawn Shivers.
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — A Marion resident is facing felony charges after being accused of stabbing a woman in the chest. The McDowell County Sheriff's Office says deputies met with a woman on May 24 at Mission Hospital McDowell who had been stabbed in the chest. The sheriff's office says the woman told deputies 60-year-old Russell Floyd Freshour, of Marion, was the suspect.
BUNCOMBE COUNTY, N.C. (WLOS) — Buncombe County District Attorney Todd Williams has declined prosecution in two in custody deaths after reviewing SBI investigations. One case involved the 2021 death of Tania Shepherd. She was transported to Mission Hospital hours after being booked into the county's detention center after swallowing...
A man who jumped into Lake Hartwell after a crash on I-85 has been identified by the coroner. Oconee County Coroner Karl Addis said the body of Akeem O. Lukie, 31, of Greenwood, was pulled from the lake at about 2 a.m. Tuesday. Addis said the death investigation began with...
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WCYB) — Johnson City Police arrested Katie Trivette in Johnson City, TN and charged her with aggravated domestic assault and vandalism on June 6. Officers responded to a domestic assault in progress on Holston Avenue Monday morning, according to authorities. Police say Trivette admitted to striking...
