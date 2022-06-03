ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Completely F**king Incompetent:' Russian Soldiers Bash Vladimir Putin, Close Aides In Intercepted Audio

By Navdeep Yadav
 4 days ago
As the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued for the 100th day, intercepted recording of the Russian military officers cursing out their President Vladimir Putin and others in charge of the attack was published on a public platform.

What Happened: An unspecified Ukrainian intelligence agency provided excerpts of the intercepted call between the Russian military officers to Radio Svoboda Ukraine, which was put out on Alphabet Inc's GOOGL GOOG social media platform YouTube on Monday.

In the published audio, a senior Russian officer can be heard bad-mouthing their defense minister Sergei Shoigu — who is a close ally of Putin and one of the few Kremlin insiders who reportedly supported the decision to invade Ukraine.

The officer says, "Shoigu is completely f**king incompetent. Just a fucking showman, for f**k's sake."

He also called Russia's top commander in Ukraine — General Alexander Dvornikov — a "complete and utter imbecile" and a "brainless f**king idiot" in the recordings.

The report identifies the officer as Lieutenant Colonel Vladimirovich Vlasov, and he was speaking to Colonel Vitaliy Kovtun — a Russian military medic. Per the recordings, Kovtun also referred to both Shoigu and Putin as a "f**king cunt."

When Radio Svoboda contacted the officers for a comment — Vlasov declined to offer a comment; however, Kovtun responded by calling the journalist a "f**king cunt."

Why It Matters: Ukraine today marked 100 days since Moscow's invasion, with Russian forces hammering the Donbas on Friday. Not just Ukraine, but Russia itself has lost thousands of its army men while invading its neighbor.

According to Ukraine, more than 30,000 Russian soldiers have been killed since the invasion began on Feb. 24.

#Russian Soldiers#Intercepted Audio#Ukrainian#Radio Svoboda Ukraine#Alphabet Inc#Googl Goog#Kremlin
ABOUT

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

 https://www.benzinga.com

