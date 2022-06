The Newtown Board of Selectmen has accepted a $2.5 million state grant for the Sandy Hook Permanent Memorial. The State Bond Commission approved the funding in July 2021. At their meeting, First Selectman Dan Rosenthal said considering the fact that they're fairly far along in the process, he's glad the funding has come through. Newtown Finance Director Bob Tait went back and forth with the state for a few months trying to figure out which department owned the grant. Now that it's been established, the Board accepting the funding is the first step in getting the money released.

NEWTOWN, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO