Steve Ebben has been appointed to the board of trustees for the Baldwin Society Supporting Older Adults (BSSOA). The BSSOA is the philanthropic arm of Baldwin House Senior Living. It is a 501c3 nonprofit geared to help Michigan’s low-income older adults through partnerships with community agencies and organizations, providing needed items such as furnaces, ramps and emergency roof repairs, allowing seniors to remain in their homes, according to a press release.

OAKLAND COUNTY, MI ・ 17 HOURS AGO