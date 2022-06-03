ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida gas prices rise again; local governments look to curb costs

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com
 4 days ago

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another record high price for gas — It is now $4.73 a gallon on average in Florida, AAA said Friday.

You’ll pay 2 cents more than a day earlier.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AR6xj_0fzHf1tX00
Florida gas prices Florida gas prices as of 6-3-2022 (AAA)

But you’re not the only one hit hard by the soaring prices.

WFTV found that local government and law enforcement agencies are also trying to deal with the high prices.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it’s asking deputies to turn their cars off while they’re parked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juyaU_0fzHf1tX00
Seminole County Sheriff (Matt Reeser)

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office also said it’s working on ways to cut down on fuel usage.

Other Central Florida agencies told Channel 9 they’ll need to request additional funds in next year’s budget to cover the increase in fuel prices.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas landed at $4.76 on Friday, according to AAA.

Video: Record gas prices force local businesses to make changes Central Florida businesses are scaling back their services due to record high gas prices. (WFTV)

Related
click orlando

Florida gas prices close in on $5 a gallon

ORLANDO, Fla. – The cost of gas is up again in Florida and experts say prices are getting closer to the $5 per gallon mark. “I would expect gas prices to continue climbing. We saw gas-price futures reach new record-highs last week, which means gas prices are likely to increase,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman for AAA.
ORLANDO, FL
10NEWS

'Not if, but when': $5 per gallon gas likely coming to Florida

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The reality of $5 per gallon gas may arrive sooner rather than later. After hitting fresh highs around $4.75 per gallon about a week ago, average gasoline prices are poised to climb even higher, analysts project. The crowd-sourced GasBuddy says gas prices in Tampa have risen by about 17 cents per gallon in the past week.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Miami

Gas Prices Skyrocket Across Florida Over Last Week: AAA

If you think you paid a lot more at the gas pump over the last week in Florida, you are right as the average prices for a gallon went up nearly 20 cents. AAA reports the average price is $4.76 a gallon, up from $4.57 last week. The cost per gallon is up 57 cents over the last month.
MIAMI, FL
L. Cane

What are the Most Profitable Crops Grown in Florida?

Florida's temperate climate arguably makes it a natural fit for the agriculture industry. According to the Florida Department of Agriculture, Florida is home to 47,400 farms and ranches on around 9.7 million acres of land. Data from the University of Florida indicates that Florida's agriculture and food systems produced nearly $253 billion in sales revenue and more than 2 million jobs in 2018.
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

‘Huge hazard:’ Daytona Beach leaders crack down on derelict boats

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. – They’re eyesores, dangers to boaters, and create environmental hazards in Central Florida’s waters. Daytona Beach city leaders are cracking down on derelict boats. City commission just approved emergency funding to remove over a dozen. Those on the water said the problems they create...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
wuwf.org

The high — and getting higher — cost of living in Florida

Gasoline. Groceries. Rent. Insurance. It has been getting more expensive to live in Florida — a lot more expensive. Overall, prices for all kinds of things are up almost nine percent from a year ago. Paychecks are not keeping up with the price hikes. Inflation is here , and...
FLORIDA STATE
click orlando

Everything you need to know to vote by mail in Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – More Floridians than ever before are voting by mail. In 2020, more than 4.8 million Floridians voted by mail, 2 million more than the number of people who voted in 2018 and in 2016. [TRENDING: $5 a gallon ‘very real possibility’ as Florida gas prices break...
FLORIDA STATE
sme.org

Small Town Charm, Big Opportunities: Citrus County, Florida

Located on the west coast of Florida -- an area affectionately known as the “Nature Coast” -- Citrus County is best known for the beauty of its natural environment and strong ecotourism industry. However, the county has been quietly enjoying strong manufacturing sector job trends in last decade. As the Tampa and Orlando markets grow, this unique community is poised to see that pattern continue.
CITRUS COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

Florida Deputies Commandeer Boat To Catch Thief

It wasn’t just another peaceful day on the water! These Florida deputies had to commandeer a boat to catch a jet ski thief. This incident was caught on body cam when Volusia County Sheriff’s deputies approached a family on a dock and asked them if they could catch a ride on their boat to apprehend the thief. The family obliged and the adventure began. The deputies caught up to the thief whose jet ski ran out of gas! We also hear the thief tell the deputies that he can’t swim!
FLORIDA STATE
