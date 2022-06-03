Florida gas prices rise again; local governments look to curb costs

ORLANDO, Fla. — Another record high price for gas — It is now $4.73 a gallon on average in Florida, AAA said Friday.

You’ll pay 2 cents more than a day earlier.

Florida gas prices Florida gas prices as of 6-3-2022 (AAA)

But you’re not the only one hit hard by the soaring prices.

WFTV found that local government and law enforcement agencies are also trying to deal with the high prices.

The Seminole County Sheriff’s Office said it’s asking deputies to turn their cars off while they’re parked.

The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office also said it’s working on ways to cut down on fuel usage.

Other Central Florida agencies told Channel 9 they’ll need to request additional funds in next year’s budget to cover the increase in fuel prices.

Nationally, the average price for a gallon of gas landed at $4.76 on Friday, according to AAA.

