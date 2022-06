CYNTHIANA, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Harrison County softball program had made the state tournament just twice before this season: 1985, in the first season of fastpitch, and 2017. The Lady Fillies had just one win in each of those appearances combined, but have matched that total this year after beating Lewis County last Friday in the first round, 1-0 in a 13 inning thriller.

HARRISON COUNTY, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO