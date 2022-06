Supply chain issues may be pushing back deliveries of electric vehicles, but that doesn’t mean last-mile delivery fleets looking to adopt can sit back and wait. “Fleets may think they have plenty of time … but sometimes it will take one to two years for the infrastructure upgrades from the utility,” explained Greg Hintler, U.S. managing director for The Mobility House, an EV charging infrastructure company. “If you want to have electric vehicles in two years, you should have already started or need to be getting started now.”

