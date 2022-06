Eight Oaks Farms Distillery, the New Tripoli distillery known for their craft spirits, recently had a hand in the production of some extraordinary pickles. The Fishtown Pickle Project, a Philadelphia-based small-batch pickle producer, is on a crusade of pickle partnerships with local distilleries to produce unique, handcrafted pickles. Eight Oaks is one of the handful of distilleries that got in on the fun by sharing some of their barrels, which were previously used for aging, to help craft some summer-y flavors for upcoming pickle batches.

