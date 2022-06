Police responded to the area of Center and Hadcock roads at 7:04 p.m. May 9 for a report of a 7-year-old child running down Center Rd with no shoes on. The girl was identified and her aunt, who is her legal guardian, told police she jumped out of a window and fled their home because she was placed in time out. The girl was released to her aunt.

BRUNSWICK, OH ・ 19 HOURS AGO